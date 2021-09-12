Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Formula 1 travels to Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the race on Sunday.

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up on pole position ahead of McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Although Valtteri Bottas won the second-ever F1 Sprint on Saturday, but a penalty for a change of power unit will drop him to the back of the grid.

His Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton starts fourth, three places behind his title rival Verstappen.

When is the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT) at Monza.

  • Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix timetable

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

18:00

Qualifying

 16:00

17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 02:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Practice 2

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Italy Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Italian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Italian Grand Prix - Sprint Race results:

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 2.325
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 14.534
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 18.835
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 20.011
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 23.442
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 27.952
8 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 31.089
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 31.680
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 38.671
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 39.795
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 41.177
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 43.373
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 45.977
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 46.821
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 49.977
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'02.599
18 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo 1'05.096
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'06.154
20 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash

Previous article

Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

14 h
4
Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

5
NASCAR Truck

Where are they now? – Robert Huffman

Latest news
Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

58m
Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash

12 h
Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

12 h
Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

12 h
Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP

13 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
14 h

Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move 00:29
Formula 1
14 h

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change 00:46
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
Sep 11, 2021

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza 00:47
Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Sugo SUPER GT: ARTA's Fukuzumi leads all-Honda front row Sugo
Video Inside
Super GT

Sugo SUPER GT: ARTA's Fukuzumi leads all-Honda front row

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Where are they now? – Robert Huffman
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Where are they now? – Robert Huffman

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Dixon leads Newgarden, Jones in final practice

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura
IMSA IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.