Alex Jacques replaces Ben Edwards as Channel 4's F1 commentator

The appointment of Jacques comes just one week after Ben Edwards, who has been in the role since 2016, decided to step down at the end of the year.

Jacques is well known in F1 circles, having provided commentary for F1’s official television channel, including for F2, F3 and Esports. He has also worked for BBC Radio 5 in a similar role at the occasional race.

Speaking about his appointment, Jacques said: “I'm delighted to join the Channel 4/Whisper F1 team.

“As an avid Formula 1 fan since the age of nine, I know how much the broadcast means for everyone's weekend. It will be hugely exciting to share races with so many fans and join a team which commands such respect in F1 and TV circles alike. I can't wait to get started in 2021.”

Jacques will commentate alongside former F1 race winner David Coulthard, who has been a part of C4’s coverage since the off.

C4 said that once Edwards had decided to not continue with the broadcaster, that Jacques was its first option as a replacement.

John Curtis, F1 Programme Editor, of C4’s F1 coverage, said: “Once we knew Ben was stepping down, Alex was our first choice. He is an outstanding talent and his knowledge is exceptional.

“Lead commentary is such an important role for the production and I have no doubt that Alex will deliver for both our current fans, as well as new ones.

"His passion and enthusiasm for the sport shines through on air and will work well with David's excellent analysis and opinion. It's great to be able to confirm that he's joining the C4F1 team for the potentially record-breaking 2021 season.”

C4’s F1 coverage is produced by the leading sports production company Whisper, and has won numerous awards, including as Best Sports Programme.

While Sky has exclusive rights to live coverage of F1 in the UK, C4 does broadcast the British Grand Prix as it happens, and has highlights shows from each qualifying and race.

