Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
244 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
279 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
286 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

By:

Former W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will remain at the Williams Formula 1 team for a third year as development driver.

shares
comments
Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

The young Briton, who originally joined the Grove-based outfit in the position in 2019, will have an expanded simulator programme alongside her work at the factory and experience being with the team at grands prix.

Chadwick will conduct the role alongside her return to the W Series this year, which will be back in action after being forced to abandon racing in 2020 due the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about staying on at Williams, she said: “I have absolutely loved my time with Williams so far and could not be more delighted to continue working with the team in my role as development driver.

“I feel I am improving as a driver all the time, and my time spent in the simulator this coming season will prove to be invaluable. I look forward to fully immersing myself at Williams once again this year.”

Read Also:

Williams is under new ownership this year following the takeover of the team by Dorilton Capital, but new team principal Simon Roberts said retaining Chadwick was a no-brainer.

“Not only is she a great female ambassador for the sport and plays an integral part in promoting women in motorsport, her work in the simulator and behind the scenes at Grove is hugely valuable,” he explained.

“Jamie’s determination and drive to do more, as well as push the boundaries, is something we admire at Williams and we are all looking forward to the year ahead with Jamie as part of the team.”

As well as winning the inaugural W Series title, Chadwick won the 2015 British GT GT4 title, as well as a British F3 race in 2018. She also took the title in the MRF Winter Series in 2018/2019.

Last year, she had a more challenging time in the Formula Regional European Championship as she ended the year ninth overall having taken a single podium finish for Prema.

This season, she will also take part in the Extreme E series after signing a deal to compete for Veloce Racing.

Jamie Chadwick will defend her W Series title in 2021.

Jamie Chadwick will defend her W Series title in 2021.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan

Previous article

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

DEI team honors Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes at Richmond

2
Formula 1

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan

52min
3
Supercars

Walkinshaw won't commit to Camaro

4
Supercars

Erebus owner calls for social media calm

5
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Latest news
Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role
Formula 1

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

38m
Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan

52m
Bahrain to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for F1 test and race attendees
Formula 1

Bahrain to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for F1 test and race attendees

13h
How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Formula 1

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

16h
Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses
Formula 1

Liberty boss “not worried” about F1 balance sheet after big losses

17h
Latest videos
The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W09 03:24
Formula 1
21h

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W09

Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage 04:58
Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021

Scuderia Ferrari Filming Day Backstage Footage

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit 03:56
Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit 02:52
Formula 1
Feb 25, 2021

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone 01:39
Formula 1
Feb 25, 2021

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact Prime

How McLaren F1’s new investors have already made an impact

The deal McLaren concluded with MSP Sports Capital last year which will help the cash-strapped Formula 1 team pay for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, also points toward the future for F1 itself, says GP Racing's Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Feb 27, 2021
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2021
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021

Trending Today

DEI team honors Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes at Richmond
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

DEI team honors Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes at Richmond

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan

Walkinshaw won't commit to Camaro
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Walkinshaw won't commit to Camaro

Erebus owner calls for social media calm
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus owner calls for social media calm

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021

Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Red Bull drive will "open many doors" for the future

Latest news

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Chadwick retained by Williams F1 in expanded simulator role

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains why it supports F1 sprint race plan

Bahrain to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for F1 test and race attendees
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bahrain to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for F1 test and race attendees

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes created the fastest-ever Formula 1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.