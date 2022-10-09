Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIA launches investigation into F1 Japanese GP tractor incident Next / F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Japanese GP Special feature

Japanese GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Japanese GP at Suzuka Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Japanese GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
FIA launches investigation into F1 Japanese GP tractor incident
Previous article

FIA launches investigation into F1 Japanese GP tractor incident
Next article

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Latest news

Alesi convinced son Giuliano will have stronger 2023
Super GT Super GT

Alesi convinced son Giuliano will have stronger 2023

Jean Alesi is convinced that his son Giuliano will be stronger in 2023 amid a bruising season in SUPER GT and Super Formula for the second-generation racer.

MSR aims to secure 2023 driver line-up before Gold Coast
Supercars Supercars

MSR aims to secure 2023 driver line-up before Gold Coast

The 2023 Supercars Championship grid could be set before the Gold Coast 500 as Matt Stone Racing aims to fill its second seat before the street circuit event.

Kostecki keeps cool over bizarre ute run-in
Supercars Supercars

Kostecki keeps cool over bizarre ute run-in

Brodie Kostecki has chalked his bizarre run-in with a recovery vehicle, which potentially cost him a podium finish in the Repco Bathurst 1000, up to bad luck.

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: “Too much talk” and “wild speculation” on F1 cost cap

FIA vice president for sport Robert Reid says there has been “too much talk” and “wild speculation” ahead of Monday’s release of the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap analysis results.

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Prime

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
22 h
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2022
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
