Subscribe
View more
Previous / Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree Next / F1 live: Follow Japanese GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Japanese GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Join us as we delve into the Formula 1 technical features on display in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Japanese Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

As the Red Bull mechanic scans the underside of the RB19, we are treated to a view of the floor fences on the other side of the car, which shows how twisted they are along their vertical axis and how they interact with the curvature of the floor. 

Alpine A523 technical detail

Alpine A523 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Another view of the floor fences, this time on the Alpine A523 and from more of a down the line view. It’s clear to see there are differences in the approach compared to Red Bull. 

Williams FW45 technical detail

Williams FW45 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Rear end of the Williams FW45 with a relatively low downforce rear wing but notably a large upper flap for increased DRS effect. 

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin has a teardrop-shaped housing attached to the lower portion of the rear wing pillar in which there are sensors to gather information on how much the pillar is flexing under load, given the new constraints posed by TD18. 

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A rear view of the Aston Martin AMR23 not only shows the aforementioned housing mounted on the rear wing pillar but also shows the team has once again removed the winglet below the rear crash structure having had issues with the rear jack during pitstop practice. Also note the shape of the lower edge on the rear brake duct winglet. 

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MCL60 in a state of undress as it is prepared for action affords us a view of the power unit installation and rear suspension arrangement. Also note the rear wing tips have a cover in place in order that they’re not damaged during transportation.  

Williams FW45 technical detail

Williams FW45 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

We’re also treated to a naked shot of the Williams FW45 as it is being prepared for action, which allows us to see how much space has been found beneath the radiator installation in the sidepods. Also note the damper used to bridge the gap between the chassis and tea-tray is in view. 

Williams FW45 front wing

Williams FW45 front wing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Williams once again has two different specification front wings, with a wider moveable flap section in use on Alex Albon’s side of the garage (right). 

Mercedes F1 W14 fornt wings

Mercedes F1 W14 fornt wings

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes prepares it front wings outside the garage ahead of free practice. 

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Mercedes appears to have a number of front wing specifications at its disposal in Japan, with the upper flap having a different shape in the central section and a Gurney fitted to the one in the front left of the frame. 

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The Ferrari SF-23 readied for action, with a front wing that notably has a Gurney across the span of the upper flap’s trailing edge. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Brown "sympathetic" to Williams F1 but warns against CapEx spending spree

F1 live: Follow Japanese GP practice as it happened
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Exploring the latest F1 car revamps at AlphaTauri and Alpine

Exploring the latest F1 car revamps at AlphaTauri and Alpine

Formula 1

Exploring the latest F1 car revamps at AlphaTauri and Alpine Exploring the latest F1 car revamps at AlphaTauri and Alpine

Red Bull follows latest F1 trend with new rear wing at Singapore GP

Red Bull follows latest F1 trend with new rear wing at Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Red Bull follows latest F1 trend with new rear wing at Singapore GP Red Bull follows latest F1 trend with new rear wing at Singapore GP

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Latest news

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

Indy IndyCar

Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing Rasmussen braces for upcoming Barber test with Ed Carpenter Racing

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'

Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'

NAS NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side' Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe