Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Japanese GP qualifying as it happened Next / Norris expects Verstappen to land penalty for Suzuka Q3 near-miss
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Japanese GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc to F1 pole by 0.010s

Max Verstappen hung on to narrowly claim pole position for Formula 1's 2022 Japanese Grand Prix over Charles Leclerc but the Red Bull driver faces a stewards investigation.

Matt Kew
By:
Listen to this article

Despite failing to improve on his final run in Q3, Verstappen's banker lap was quick enough to land the top spot in qualifying as Leclerc just dropped a hundredth in the final sector.

That comes as victory and a bonus point for fastest lap will cement Verstappen's second title.

In the climax to qualifying, Leclerc was the first of the pole contenders to begin his flying lap and duly improved on his personal best in the first sector before going quickest of anyone in S2.

But the Monegasque ran 0.01s down through the closing part of the lap to miss out by 0.009s, as Verstappen failed to improve in S1 and S3 after running wide and shedding some carbon.

Carlos Sainz, who had the legs on Leclerc earlier in the day, ran to third and was 0.06s down as Sergio Perez will complete the second row, four tenths down on his teammate.

The Mexican had gone comfortably fastest in Q2 when Verstappen did not opt for a second lap but then complained of understeer to fall out of the fight for pole position.

Esteban Ocon ran to a strong fifth for Alpine as Lewis Hamilton led the subdued Mercedes attack in sixth over Fernando Alonso.

George Russell set the eighth-fastest time over Sebastian Vettel on his final F1 appearance at Suzuka, while Lando Norris rounded out the top 10.

But there is a question mark hanging over the provisional polesitter.

Verstappen, who set the pace in Q1, led the opening salvo in the final part of qualifying as he toured round in 1m29.304s to find an imperious quarter of a second over Leclerc and Sainz.

But Norris notably had to take evasive action early into Q3 as he had to take to the grass as Verstappen seemed to attempt to warm the tyres out of 130R and the RB18 stepped wide.

The Red Bull driver did repass Norris and appeared to raise his hand by way of an apology.

The incident took place when both were on an out-lap. It will be investigated post-session.

Vettel ran out of sequence in the 15-minute Q2 to ensure clean air but he did leave himself at risk of being caught out by track position, but he initially climbed as high as fifth place.

While he was shuffled down to 10th to still make it into the shootout for pole as the improvements came, he kept ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who was eliminated in 11th.

The McLaren driver had looked strong on Saturday but missed the cut-off by a tiny 0.003s after failing to improve on his crucial lap, as largely determined by an iffy final sector.

Valtteri Bottas dropped time in the opening sector that he could not recover so failed to improve and will start the race in 12th ahead of home favourite Yuki Tsunoda.

Zhou Guanyu took the second Alfa Romeo to 14th, while Mick Schumacher was 15th, the German having the measure of his teammate Kevin Magnussen despite missing all of FP2 on Friday as the team changed the chassis on his car after he crashed the Haas on an in-lap in a wet FP1.

Aston Martin pilot Vettel had just about survived to fight on in Q2 after Alex Albon missed out on the top 15 by a slender 0.055s in the climax to the first part of qualifying.

The Williams racer had already had a lap time deleted for pushing track limits through the famous Spoon Curve. He was then the last to run over the line in Q1 but despite a personal best first sector, he dropped time in the middle part of the lap to ensure he was eliminated.

Struggles and major complaints from both AlphaTauri drivers over the AT03's braking throughout the session meant Pierre Gasly was knocked out at the first time of asking.

The newly confirmed 2023 Alpine driver locked up through the hairpin, to his immense frustration over team radio, to run only 17th ahead of Magnussen in the other Haas.

Lance Stroll failing to improve on his final go with a lock-up at the hairpin at a cost of four tenths landed him 19th, while Nicholas Latifi brought up the rear - the Canadian already down to serve a five-place grid drop for his crash with Zhou in the Singapore GP.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 1'29.304
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'29.314 0.010
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 1'29.361 0.057
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 1'29.709 0.405
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 1'30.165 0.861
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'30.261 0.957
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 1'30.322 1.018
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 1'30.389 1.085
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'30.554 1.250
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 1'31.003 1.699
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 1'30.659 1.355
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'30.709 1.405
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'30.808 1.504
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'30.953 1.649
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 1'31.439 2.135
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 1'31.311 2.007
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'31.322 2.018
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'31.352 2.048
19 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'31.419 2.115
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'31.511 2.207
View full results
shares
comments
Japanese GP qualifying as it happened
Previous article

Japanese GP qualifying as it happened
Next article

Norris expects Verstappen to land penalty for Suzuka Q3 near-miss

Norris expects Verstappen to land penalty for Suzuka Q3 near-miss
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Sainz "fed up" with narrowly missing out on F1 poles Japanese GP
Formula 1

Sainz "fed up" with narrowly missing out on F1 poles

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Japanese GP: Verstappen fastest in FP3 ahead of Ferraris Japanese GP
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Verstappen fastest in FP3 ahead of Ferraris

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 9. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win

It required two overtimes, but A.J. Allmendinger’s winning streak on the Charlotte Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series remains intact.

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto wants clarity from the FIA over the reasons for delaying the 2021 budget cap results, but admits he feels “pessimistic.”

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback

Richie Stanaway is open to a full-time Supercars return after walking away from the category, and motorsport in general, almost three years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
18 h
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.