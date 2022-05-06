The day John Watson won from 22nd – 1983 Long Beach GP

Listen to this article

On 23 occasions in Formula 1 world championship history – that’s more than 1000 races – the winner has started from outside the top 10. The most recent is Lewis Hamilton’s victory from 14th on the grid at the 2018 German GP, but the record came at Long Beach in 1983.

With the new Miami GP just around the corner, Autosport’s Chief Editor Kevin Turner revisits an unbelievable day in F1 history. This is a “Short View Back to the Past” on how John Watson won from 22nd on the grid.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.