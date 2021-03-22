How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
264 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge" Next / Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021
Formula 1 / News

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

By:

When the late Johnny Dumfries, who has died aged 62, joined Lotus for the 1986 Formula 1 season, the pressure cranked up on the rookie sharing a garage with Ayrton Senna. In the 18 August 2011 issue of the magazine, Dumfries explained to Autosport how it all came about and why a promising campaign turned into a disappointment

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

Johnny Dumfries had impeccable credentials when he was signed up to be Ayrton Senna’s team-mate at Lotus for 1986. He was a British Formula 3 Champion, and a dominant one at that. He’d been test driver for Ferrari. And he’d raced in Formula 3000. That wasn’t the CV of a driver who was going to jump into a grand prix-winning car and end up with just three championship points to his name at the end of the season.

Read Also:

To this day, Dumfries isn’t exactly sure what went wrong during his first and only season of grand prix racing. Yet talking to him 25 years on, one gets the impression that his state of mind of mind played a part.

For a start, he admits that he was intimidated when he landed the drive in the second Lotus-Renault 98T.

That winter there had been a very public courtship between the British team – or perhaps more correctly, lead sponsor John Player Special – and out-of-work Renault driver Derek Warwick. British American Tobacco, which owned the JPS brand, was stipulating a British driver to race alongside Senna, but the Brazilian hotshot, with a contract enshrining his number one status in his briefcase, was calling the shots. Dumfries was in effect second choice for the seat.

“I felt slightly intimidated by the situation,” Dumfries admits. “It was all a bit unfortunate. There had been a lot of drum beating in favour of Warwick. That wasn’t very fair on me, because my credentials were good.”

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault

Photo by: Motorsport Images

As was his start to the season.

“It all began pretty well at Rio,” he says. “I can’t say I wasn’t prepared ahead of the season. I’d done quite a few kilometres in the Ferrari in ‘85 and a bit of running with Lotus, and I was very fit.”

The second Lotus ended up ninth at the Brazilian Grand Prix, but he might have finished higher but for an unscheduled pitstop, witness his fourth fastest race lap.

“I was pretty encouraged, but I wasn’t very competitive in the early European races,” he recalls. “I wasn’t strong at Imola and then I crashed in practice at Monaco, which was a pretty disastrous thing to do.

“My confidence gradually got eroded and that isn’t a good state of mind for a racing driver to be in.”

“Team Lotus liked to run that kind of team and Peter Warr [the team manager] was completely in love with Senna, and with good reason. But it was still one of the top teams and it was impossible to turn them down" Johnny Dumfries

Poor reliability, exacerbated by having to develop the new six-speed gearbox, was a factor in that situation, claims Dumfries. “It cut down on my mileage down and that had a debilitating affect on me,” he says.

Dumfries agrees that he might have been in a better state of mind to begin his F1 adventure had he graduated straight from F3. He believes that his career was losing momentum from the moment he had to leave F3 behind.

“I’d gone from having a really dominant year in F3 to a shocking year in 1985,” he explains. “I’d a handful of F3000 races and had that weird testing situation with Ferrari [which signed him to develop the still-born straight-four engine]. I think I would have been in better shape if I had got to F1 straight after F3.”

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T Renault, leads Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault

Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T Renault, leads Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault

Photo by: Motorsport Images

There were highs for Dumfries in 1986, most notably his first points finish at the first Hungarian Grand Prix. And he thinks he knows the reason: “It was the first time there for everyone.”

Dumfries reckons he might have done better than his eventual fifth place: “I started to feel tired about three quarters of the way through. It was an incredibly busy circuit and very hot that year. I started to make a few mistakes, decided to take it easy and take the points.”

Dumfries knew that he wouldn’t be retained by Lotus as the 1986 wore on and admits that his chances of making it back into F1 were always going to be limited.

“That would have required me finding a sponsor,” he says. “And that wasn’t going to happen.”

Dumfries concedes that he was very much a number two at Lotus, but had no quibble with his situation.

“Team Lotus liked to run that kind of team and Peter Warr [the team manager] was completely in love with Senna, and with good reason,” he says. “But it was still one of the top teams and it was impossible to turn them down.

“Only in my most cynical moments would I say I was shafted. I took my chance and it didn’t quite work out.”

A Lotus press conference for the first race of the season: Peter Warr, Lotus Team Manager, Ayrton Senna, and team mate Johnny Dumfries

A Lotus press conference for the first race of the season: Peter Warr, Lotus Team Manager, Ayrton Senna, and team mate Johnny Dumfries

Photo by: Sutton Images

When Dumfries dominated to the 1984 British F3 title

“The best driver we ever had in Formula 3.” That’s how team owner Dave Price sums up the talents of Johnny Dumfries. Praise indeed given that David Price Racing’s F3 alumni include Martin Brundle.

“I’m absolutely convinced that our success in ‘84 was all down to him because it wasn’t as if we’d been a top team the year before,” says Price, whose charge won the British title with 10 victories and was a close second in the European F3 Championship in his BP-sponsored Ralt-Volkswagen RT3. “He was supreme: every time he got in the car, he was straight on the pace. There was no mucking around and he knew exactly what he wanted from the car.”

Price admits that he doesn’t know what went wrong at Lotus, though he has the suspicions that a driving style that had served him so well in F3 wasn’t so well suited to F1 at the time.

“Johnny was a left-foot braker when it wasn't par for the course,” explains Price. “In those days, Copse at Silverstone was a bit of lift, but he would go through flat with hint of brake. His style of driving suited F3, but maybe it didn't suit going forward with the cars of the time.”

So convinced of Dumfries’ talents was Price that he tried to lure him out of retirement on more than one occasion, even at the age of 45. Remember the Scot’s appearance at the Le Mans Test Day at the wheel of a DPR-run DBA4-Zytek LM675 prototype in 2003?

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault

Photo by: Sutton Images

shares
comments
Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"

Previous article

Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"

Next article

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Johnny Dumfries
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
IMSA

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette

18h
2
Formula 1

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021

9min
3
Formula 1

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

28min
4
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

5
WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Latest news
Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021
Formula 1

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021

9m
How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare
Formula 1

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

28m
Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"
Formula 1

Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"

2h
Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62
Formula 1

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62

2h
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime
Formula 1

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

3h
Latest videos
Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
14m

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races 05:39
Formula 1
7h

Everything You Need To Know About F1 Sprint Races

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B 01:20
Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021

1990: Ayrton Senna tests the McLaren MP4/5B

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing 08:16
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

10 Things We Learned From F1 2021 Pre-Season Testing

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief 10:14
Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021

Sandstorms, Car Handling & More | 2021 F1 Test Debrief

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Manfred Kremer: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies
Le Mans / Obituary

Manfred Kremer: Le Mans-winning mastermind engineer dies

Middle Eastern event to replace cancelled Suzuka 10 Hours
Endurance / Breaking news

Middle Eastern event to replace cancelled Suzuka 10 Hours

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime
WEC / Special feature

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

More from
Johnny Dumfries
Renault pays homage to turbocharged heritage at Silverstone
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault pays homage to turbocharged heritage at Silverstone

Dyson Racing heads to home track with memories of their past
ALMS / Special feature

Dyson Racing heads to home track with memories of their past

Dyson Racing wins Road America in record finish
ALMS / Race report

Dyson Racing wins Road America in record finish

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

The Schumacher name is coming back to Formula 1… Luke Smith examines whether Mick has what it takes to reach the heights his father scaled - and why the German isn't worried about comparisons with other Ferrari hotshots.

Formula 1
3h
How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3 Prime

How Netflix built on a successful formula in Drive to Survive Season 3

OPINION: Formula 1’s latest documentary instalment has landed on Netflix and while season three of Drive to Survive has some frustrating omissions for traditional F1 fans, the series continues to intertwine accessibility for the uninitiated and entertainment for the converted

Formula 1
5h
How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

A new driver combination, a refreshed mentality and winter developments targeted at the weaknesses of its 2020 Formula 1 car puts Ferrari in a much stronger position heading into the new season. After a quiet but encouraging pre-season test, the rate of its recovery will soon become clear.

Formula 1
8h
The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition Prime

The logic underpinning Stroll’s Aston F1 ambition

There’s no lack of ambition in F1 at the moment as Ferrari chases a competitive comeback, Red Bull becomes an engine manufacturer in its own right and Aston Martin returns – aiming for championship glory in five years. Andrew Benson weighs up Aston's chances.

Formula 1
Mar 20, 2021
Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

With the Formula 1 pack edging tighter together under stable rules for 2021, due to the delay on the introduction of the regulations overhaul, it will underline how the incoming rules must get the fundamentals right or risk history repeating itself.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The job of a Formula 1 race engineer requires in equal parts engineering skill and acute sensitivity – not an easy combination when the pressure is on, as Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 engineer explains.

Formula 1
Mar 19, 2021
The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop Prime

The forgotten member of F1's greatest rookie crop

The 2001 Formula 1 season unveiled three shining lights who would take the challenge to Michael Schumacher – but also delivered a harsh lesson in F1’s cut-throat nature to the fourth member, Arrows driver Enrique Bernoldi

Formula 1
Mar 18, 2021
Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers Prime

Jordan 191 to 'Pink Mercedes' - Aston's F1 forebearers

It's 30 years since the Aston Martin Formula 1 team was originally founded as Jordan in 1991, and in that time it's competitiveness has fluctuated significantly. Here are the benchmarks that the current iteration of 'Team Silverstone' should aim to exceed in it's latest guise.

Formula 1
Mar 17, 2021

Trending Today

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW clash with Corvette

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Special feature

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil
Stock Car Brasil Stock Car Brasil / Breaking news

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Meeting new F1 budget cap a "significant challenge"

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Former F1 driver Johnny Dumfries passes away at 62

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.