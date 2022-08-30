Video: Just how did Verstappen win from 14th at Spa?

Listen to this article

Even from 14th on the grid, Verstappen was always tipped to get in the fight for victory such was his pace through the weekend. But it was a fight he won with relative ease, crossing the line 17 seconds clear of the field to extend his championship advantage to 93 points.

It marked a significant defeat for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc, who could only finish sixth and admitted the pace Verstappen showed in Belgium was "a bit worrying" and that winning the championship from here would be "extremely difficult".

But just how did Verstappen win at Spa from so far back at Spa? Debriefing all of the action, Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith is joined by Autosport F1 Editor Matt Kew for the latest edition of Paddock Packdown.