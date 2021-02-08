Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
229 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
264 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
285 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
299 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
306 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Peugeot WEC signing Magnussen rules out Haas F1 substitute role

shares
comments
Peugeot WEC signing Magnussen rules out Haas F1 substitute role
By:

New Peugeot World Endurance Championship signing Kevin Magnussen has ruled out returning to Formula 1 with Haas if asked to substitute for one of its new drivers in 2021.

Magnussen, who was announced as part of Peugeot's 2022 WEC line-up on Monday, was responding to comments from former boss Gunther Steiner.

Steiner claimed that he would be happy to call on either the Dane or fellow Haas refugee Romain Grosjean to stand in for Mick Schumacher or Nikita Mazepin if required, but Magnussen says he wouldn't have "much interest in that".

"Gunther is a good friend, as are many people in the Haas F1 team, but any talk about racing, like a one-off race, I don't have much interest in that," said Magnussen, whose primary program in 2021 is racing with Chip Ganassi Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

"I like to be fully focused on what I am doing and I miss winning. I've done seven years of F1, [so] doing one more race I don't think is that interesting."

Read Also:

Asked if he was drawing a line under his F1 career, Magnussen replied: "If Mercedes came and asked me if I wanted to drive, I think everyone would look at that very seriously. [But] I have given F1 a very fair shot; I think I have done my best to try to be successful.

"I've done it and feel like I'm ready to go and win some stuff again – that's really where I'm at."

Magnussen explained that he believes he has continued to improve as a driver and is ready to move forward in his career after parting company with Haas following four seasons there.

"I continued to develop as a driver even though the results [with Haas] weren't getting better," he said. "I feel like I am in a very good spot – with the experience I had I felt like I was ready to take some sort of step."

He described moving into sportscars and signing for Peugeot to drive in the WEC as "the perfect step for me".

Read Also:

Steiner said last week that Haas had parted company with Magnussen and Grosjean "without fall-out" and "wouldn't mind" having either back, although he conceded that he hadn't talked to either about acting as a substitute.

New Dale Coyne Racing-Honda IndyCar driver Grosjean had already stated that he would be open to filling in for another driver, at the same time as describing his fulltime career in F1 as a "closed book".

Haas is planning to appoint a full-season reserve, a role filled by Pietro Fittipaldi in 2019-’20. The Brazilian, who took Grosjean's place after his accident in Bahrain for the final two F1 races of 2021, remains a candidate for the role, according to Steiner.

Related video

The key answers on Hamilton's new Mercedes deal

Previous article

The key answers on Hamilton's new Mercedes deal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

3
Formula 1

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

7h
4
Formula 1

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

5h
5
NHRA

Force vs. Schumacher - When bad blood spills over

Latest news
Peugeot WEC signing Magnussen rules out Haas F1 substitute role
Formula 1

Peugeot WEC signing Magnussen rules out Haas F1 substitute role

37m
The key answers on Hamilton's new Mercedes deal
Formula 1

The key answers on Hamilton's new Mercedes deal

2h
Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause
Formula 1

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

5h
Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

7h
Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract
Formula 1

Hamilton finally extends Mercedes F1 contract

8h
Latest videos
Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract 13:32
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

Why Lewis Hamilton Still Hasn't Signed His F1 2021 Contract

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo 07:57
Formula 1
Feb 4, 2021

McLaren Unboxed | First Impressions | Daniel Ricciardo

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10 06:56
Formula 1
Feb 3, 2021

How The First McLaren Mercedes F1 Car Led To Greatness - The MP4/10

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations 00:43
Formula 1
Feb 2, 2021

Circuit Catalunya turn 10 renovations

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:08
Formula 1
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

More from
Gary Watkins
Toyota 'back on track" with Hypercar test plan
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota 'back on track" with Hypercar test plan

Duval has "unfinished job" with Peugeot at Le Mans
WEC / Breaking news

Duval has "unfinished job" with Peugeot at Le Mans

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Daytona 24 Prime
Video Inside
IMSA / Preview

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Trending Today

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Force vs. Schumacher - When bad blood spills over
NHRA NHRA / Commentary

Force vs. Schumacher - When bad blood spills over

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Harvick: Drivers will need to be "extraordinary" road racers

Bubba Wallace's biggest challenge in 2021? "Delivering results"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Bubba Wallace's biggest challenge in 2021? "Delivering results"

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

Latest news

Peugeot WEC signing Magnussen rules out Haas F1 substitute role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Peugeot WEC signing Magnussen rules out Haas F1 substitute role

The key answers on Hamilton's new Mercedes deal Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key answers on Hamilton's new Mercedes deal

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff explains Hamilton one-year deal, no veto clause

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.