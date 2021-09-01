Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

2007 F1 world champion Raikkonen was out of contract with Alfa Romeo at the end of the year and widely expected to leave the team.

The Finn has now confirmed he will be leaving F1 at the end of the season, calling time on a career in the series spanning over 20 years.

Raikkonen revealed the news on Instagram on Wednesday evening ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

“This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1,” Raikkonen said.

“This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things.

“Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time.

“Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this! Sincerely Kimi.”