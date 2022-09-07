Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Tsunoda unsure of stepping into Gasly’s shoes as F1 team leader straight away Next / Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters
Formula 1 News

Krack: Aston Martin progressing after “catastrophic” start to F1 2022

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says his team has made good progress of late after a “catastrophic” start to the 2022 season.

Adam Cooper
By:
Krack: Aston Martin progressing after “catastrophic” start to F1 2022
Listen to this article

Although Aston lies only ninth in the F1 world constructors' championship, the team has scored points in eight of the last nine races, only missing out in Austria.

Encouragingly, Lance Stroll made Q3 at Zandvoort last weekend, although the Canadian couldn’t take part in the final session due to a hydraulic issue. In the race he gained two places at the start to run eighth initially, before ultimately finishing 10th.

"I think you cannot deny if you look at the pace in qualifying here we have made a small step,” said Krack. “But also if you look at the pace in the races, and the scoring that we have, we have improved.

“The first three races were catastrophic, I think. But we fought our way a little bit back, but we need to score things a little bit higher than we have done. We've managed to slip probably behind Alpine and McLaren.

“I think consistently, we can be in contention for the sixth-fastest. But there are no points for the sixth fastest [car].”

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Krack said the team has to aim higher than 10th place finishes such as that earned in the Dutch GP.

“I mean, it could be much more frustrating if you finish 15th,” he said. “Now, obviously always when we are there, there is nobody of the frontrunners that have an issue.

“So again, we have the top six cars finishing, we have both Alpines and one McLaren finishing ahead with Lando [Norris] and we are the next ones.

“If you recall also what I said is we need to get in front of this group. And this we have managed in the meantime. And we need to keep it up like that.

“We have started also a bit further forward this time on merit. I think we can still score in the races to come. But it's not nice again to have only one point.”

Krack believes that the team is doing a good job with the car it currently has.

He said: “I think everybody's really highly motivated. The general thing was we give the maximum again, next week, we go for it again, and we need to score. There is such a positive spirit in the team, both in Silverstone and at the race track. It's not easy against us, if we have the same speed car.

“I think our race team is very good on strategy, in terms of tyre management, and also getting the set-up right. We have also improved the car. I mean, it will be unfair to put now everything onto the race team.

“The car has improved over the last events, clearly. And we hope we can improve it further. Next race is obviously a bit of an outlier with Monza. But I think when it gets tight, I think that our race team does quite a good job, honestly.

“This helps us also to get these scores all the time, even if they are frustrating scores.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda unsure of stepping into Gasly’s shoes as F1 team leader straight away
Previous article

Tsunoda unsure of stepping into Gasly’s shoes as F1 team leader straight away
Next article

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters Dutch GP
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home F1 race

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto has acknowledged his team must react at Monza after another disappointing weekend in Zandvoort and put on a good display for the Italian tifosi.

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends

Mercedes insists it is not taking it for granted that it can fight for wins at every Formula 1 race from now on, despite some recent strong showings.

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says his team has to “swallow the frog” and learn lessons after its disastrous pitstops at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Krack: Aston Martin progressing after “catastrophic” start to F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin progressing after “catastrophic” start to F1 2022

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says his team has made good progress of late after a “catastrophic” start to the 2022 season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
17 h
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.