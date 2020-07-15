Kubica to drive Raikkonen’s Alfa in Hungarian GP practice

The Pole, who made his Grand Prix debut with BMW Sauber at the Hungaroring in 2006, will take over Kimi Raikkonen’s C39 for the morning session.

Kubica drove Antonio Giovinazzi’s car in FP1 last weekend, but missing a session was less costly for the Italian that it will be for Raikkonen, as Giovinazzi already had the benefit of doing the previous race weekend at the same track.

Team boss Fred Vasseur stressed that Kubica is playing an important role in improving the car.

“Developing the C39 quickly and effectively will be one of the key aspects of the midfield battle,” said Vasseur. “And Robert is one of the biggest assets the team has on its side.

“He did a thoroughly fine job in Austria last week and I am happy to have him in the car once more.

“The data he provided our engineers have already proven valuable, but there is a lot of work still to be done and having three great drivers to receive information from is a definite advantage.”

“Driving one of these cars is always an incredible feeling and therefore I can’t wait for Friday,” said Kubica. “Emotions aside, we cannot forget how crucial car development is, especially in this compressed 2020 season.

“The team needs data and feedback and providing as much valuable information is what I am here for. We had a productive weekend last time out and my aim is to help the team make another step forward here in Hungary.