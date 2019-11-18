Kubica "couldn't do anything" in Verstappen incident

Verstappen had just made his first stop at Interlagos but had to jam on the brakes as he neared the end of the pitlane when Kubica was let out of the Williams pit in to his path.

Speaking after the race, Kubica made clear he was unaware about Verstappen being there and fully understood how frustrating it must have been for the Dutchman.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he had seen his rival, Kubica said: "No. When I heard, it was already too late.

"It is a shame because I know what it means when you are fighting at the front. Sometimes I was fighting at the front and this is not what should happen, especially when we [Williams] are only fighting with ourselves.

"So yeah, I apologise, but I couldn't do anything and I was not aware he was coming."

Kubica was handed a five-second time penalty and had two points added to his licence for the unsafe release.

Verstappen said that he had to slow down so much to avoid colliding with Kubica that his anti-stall nearly kicked in

"It was not very nice," he said. "Actually, I did my pit stop and I came out and also Robert came out and he almost took me out, I went into the wall.

"I had to brake there and I almost caught the anti-stall. So yeah, it was very close."