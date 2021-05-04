Kubica, Alfa’s 2021 reserve driver, has already driven its C41 car at the Barcelona track at a shakedown event ahead of pre-season testing.

Last month, Kubica also won the opening European Le Mans Series race of the 2021 season at the same venue, sharing an LMP2 ORECA 07-Gibson Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye for the WRT squad.

Kubica will take over Kimi Raikkonen’s car for FP1 on Friday, which follows Antonio Giovinazzi making way for Callum Ilott in the same session for last weekend’s Portuguese GP.

On the Tuesday and Wednesday following the Spanish GP, Alfa will join Alpine and Red Bull in completing testing running on Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres – although Alpine will only be running on the opening day of the test.

“I am looking forward to being in the car again this Friday and next week,” said Kubica.

“Having last driven the C41 in Barcelona in February, I am looking forward to seeing how much the car has progressed since – both in terms of upgrades and in the team’s understanding of the package.

“Driving a Formula 1 car is always a special experience and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s effort in the midfield battle.

“Also, getting to drive the new 18-inch tyres will be a new experience and the first taste of the new world that will come into being next year.”

Alfa team boss Fred Vasseur, added: “It’s great to have Robert back in the car for his first practice session of the season and for the Barcelona test.

“Each time he gets in the car is valuable for us in order to tap into his extensive experience and get another perspective about the C41.

“His technical feedback will also be crucial in his runs with the 2022 tyres.

“We are in the middle of a very close fight in the midfield and every input from our talented pool of drivers can be the secret weapon that gives us that edge to move forward.”

