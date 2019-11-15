Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Kubica says spin triggered by water thrown up by Magnussen

shares
comments
Kubica says spin triggered by water thrown up by Magnussen
By:
Nov 15, 2019, 9:12 PM

Williams Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica says water thrown up from a kerb by Kevin Magnussen triggered his heavy crash in second practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Pole was on his first flying lap ot he Interlagos weekend, having given his car to Nicholas Latifi for FP1, when his Williams snapped out of control in what he called a "nasty way".

It struck an unprotected Armco barrier with the left front.

Read Also:

Kubica only realised after studying a replay that Haas driver Magnussen had thrown water left after the morning's wet session onto the otherwise dry track.

"I didn't understand in the beginning what happened," said Kubica. "I lost the car in a very, very nasty way, and very late in the corner. But after reviewing images there was a Haas in front of me, a few seconds in front of me.

"He went completely wide over the kerb and pulled out a lot of water, and you can see from from the video that when I'm approaching with the front left tyre I'm lifting a lot of water, but it was already too late. And combined with the hard tyres, first lap, all these factors put together put me into the wall.

"I was I was completely shocked, what happened, completely unprepared. But you know it's difficult to be prepared on such a situation you cannot prevent, and I think it was a very unlucky situation.

"I only understood when I saw images, I thought something broke, but it didn't break. I just lost it completely over the water."

Kubica was unperturbed at hitting the barrier before the tyre wall started, having speared off an at unusual angle.

"Actually from inside the car it didn't feel massive. It looked from outside, let's say from the speed where I went out, I thought I will have bigger impact, but probably the biggest impact was in the front left, and the suspension absorbed and the tyre absorbed quite a lot of impact.

"So yeah, actually I bounced back easily. No drama."

Having not run any flying laps on Friday, Kubica has a lot of catching up to do on Saturday.

"It's not easy and the situation for sure doesn't help, and you know, it's never nice to lose free practice, never nice to actually crash the car.

"But I think today it was just a question of really bad luck, wrong timing, because if I would be closer to him I would see it, if I would be few seconds later maybe my engineer would have told me. So you know, it's unfortunate. This is motorsport."

Regarding the ongoing lack of spares at Williams, he added: "It's not ideal. It is a shame to lose the laps in FP2. It's a shame that in this situation we have to repair the car but that's how it is."

Next article
Brazilian GP: Vettel pips Leclerc by 0.021s in second practice

Previous article

Brazilian GP: Vettel pips Leclerc by 0.021s in second practice

Next article

"Complete shutdown" caused Kvyat's practice off

"Complete shutdown" caused Kvyat's practice off
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
DTM

Gallery: BMW unveils its DTM liveries for 2019

2
WEC

Both Toyotas slowed by 2.7s a lap at Shanghai

3
USAC

Turkey Night Entry List Update

4
Stock car

Auburndale Speedway Results 1999-04-03

5
NHRA

Virginia Nationals final qualifying

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.