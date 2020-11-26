Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
29 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Kubica gets another Alfa Romeo F1 practice outing in Bahrain

Tickets
shares
comments
Kubica gets another Alfa Romeo F1 practice outing in Bahrain
By:

Robert Kubica will make his fourth Formula 1 practice appearance of 2020 for Alfa Romeo, as he will drive in FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix. 

Kubica, who is Alfa’s reserve driver, will take over Kimi Raikkonen’s car for the opening practice session at the Sakhir circuit on Friday. 

The former BMW Sauber, Renault and Williams F1 driver raced for customer BMW squad WRT in the DTM after leaving Williams at the end of 2019. 

He as has taken part in three other practice sessions for Alfa so far this season after joining the squad the start of the year. 

Kubica’s other practice appearances came during the opening phase of the delayed season, starting with the Styrian GP, then a week later in Hungary, and then FP1 for the 70th Anniversary GP at Silverstone. 

“I am very pleased to be back in the driving seat for the first time since August,” said Kubica. 

“It may sound like a long time, but my season has been really busy with my simulator work at the factory and my DTM programme, so it actually felt like it went quite quickly.  

“Now that my DTM season is over, I am keen to get back into my Alfa Romeo Racing role full time: there is still a lot to fight for and I am confident my work will make a positive contribution to the team’s efforts.” 

Read Also:

Alfa team principal Frederic Vasseur said: “We are all pleased to see Robert get back in the car for FP1.  

“His contribution to the team has been important so far this season and to be able to get the most of his experience and skills here in Bahrain is going to help the team continue its current path of progression.  

“Sakhir is a circuit he knows really well and this will really help our work this weekend.” 

Raikkonen will return to the cockpit of his C39 for the rest of the Bahrain weekend. 

This weekend’s race is using the usual 3.362 -mile layout at the Sakhir circuit, before the F1 season continues at the same venue next week for the second leg of the final triple header of the campaign. 

That race will take place on the shorter, 2.201-mile outer loop configuration.  

Related video

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

Previous article

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

Next article

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in 2021 IMSA season

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in 2021 IMSA season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP Tickets
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Banshie Studios: The art of drag racing
NHRA NHRA / News

Banshie Studios: The art of drag racing

Alex Marquez: I’ve “started to understand” Honda criticisms
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Alex Marquez: I’ve “started to understand” Honda criticisms

Latest news

Red Bull sporting director Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull sporting director Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in 2021 IMSA season
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in 2021 IMSA season

Kubica gets another Alfa Romeo F1 practice outing in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica gets another Alfa Romeo F1 practice outing in Bahrain

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

Trending

1
NHRA

Banshie Studios: The art of drag racing

2
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: I’ve “started to understand” Honda criticisms

Latest news

Red Bull sporting director Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1

Red Bull sporting director Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in 2021 IMSA season
IMSA

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in 2021 IMSA season

Kubica gets another Alfa Romeo F1 practice outing in Bahrain
Formula 1

Kubica gets another Alfa Romeo F1 practice outing in Bahrain

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit
Formula 1

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

Saudi Arabia dismisses F1 "sportswashing" criticism
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia dismisses F1 "sportswashing" criticism

Latest videos

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
17h

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
22h

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP greatest moments 03:21
Formula 1
Nov 24, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP greatest moments

How A Setup Error Disguised Red Bull F1's Front Wing Progress 04:47
Formula 1
Nov 24, 2020

How A Setup Error Disguised Red Bull F1's Front Wing Progress

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.