Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica wrong to think BMW favoured me, says Heidfeld

shares
comments
Kubica wrong to think BMW favoured me, says Heidfeld
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Apr 22, 2020, 3:43 PM

Former Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld believes it was wrong of his BMW Sauber teammate Robert Kubica to suggest BMW favoured the German during their time together at the team.

Heidfeld and Kubica teamed up from mid-2006 until BMW’s exit from the sport at the end of the 2009 season. The pair formed an integral part of BMW’s brief rise in the sport, which culminated in a title challenge in 2008.

Kubica and Heidfeld took a shock 1-2 win at the Canadian Grand Prix, after which the team shifted development to its flawed 2009 challenger.

In the F1 podcast Beyond The Grid, Heidfeld praised his former teammate, but also said Kubica was wrong to suggest Heidfeld was favoured over him at BMW.

“He was the teammate I had the longest in Formula 1, for nearly three seasons. And I would say that he was the most complete of all the teammates I had.

"He was not as quick as Kimi [Raikkonen] in races and he was not as quick as [Mark] Webber was in qualifying. But overall, as a whole package, he was really up there.

"What I didn’t like about him, or what was also for himself something not really helpful, is that most of the time he thought the team was benefiting me over him, because it was a German team as BMW and I was a German driver.

"I didn’t like it because he did put that out in the press quite often and I think it was simply not true. He was always saying the team prefers me over him, and I get better whatever… that was not true.”

In the end, BMW’s gamble to shift focus to the all-new regulations for 2009 didn’t work out. The team struggled to be competitive, as Heidfeld and Kubica finished 13th and 14th respectively with just one podium apiece.

In July, BMW decided to pull out of the sport at the end of the year. Heidfeld feels BMW jumped the gun on its hasty F1 exit.

"I think one of the biggest facts was that they just pulled out too early in my view as a racing driver,” he argued.

"In the view of the team and BMW as a whole, looking at financial crisis we had back then, it probably was the right decision, I don’t know. But if you look at their results, I think they did really really well.

“Coming with a relatively small team, with Sauber, moving up the ladder, it is normal that sometimes that there is a step back. And then they just pulled a plug too early, I think.”

In 2008 BMW was still contending for both championships when it decided to shift focus to 2009, with Kubica leading the championship. However, Heidfeld doesn’t believe the Hinwil outfit had the outright pace to go all the way.

"As you see with some other teams when they see the chance to fight for the world championship, they just put everything in. And that didn’t happen at BMW. But to be fair, I also don’t think that there was a chance.

"If you look at the performance, even though that he [Kubica] won in Canada and he was in front in championship, the pure pace of the car wasn’t as strong as some of the other cars."

Related video

Next article
Imola willing to run closed doors F1 race

Previous article

Imola willing to run closed doors F1 race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
64 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

My job in Formula 1: The helmet manager

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
NHRA

Steve Evans passes away

4
NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. pokes fun at Ryan Blaney after Phoenix radio outburst

5
Formula 1

Racing life before Formula 1: Romain Grosjean

2h

Latest videos

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct 01:30
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 W03: F-Duct

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Taxi! When F1 drivers hitch a ride

Grand Prix Greats – F1 drivers at home 04:06
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1 drivers at home

McLaren's F-Duct 01:41
Formula 1

McLaren's F-Duct

The seven strangest F1 sponsors 08:28
Formula 1

The seven strangest F1 sponsors

Latest news

Kubica wrong to think BMW favoured me, says Heidfeld
F1

Kubica wrong to think BMW favoured me, says Heidfeld

Imola willing to run closed doors F1 race
F1

Imola willing to run closed doors F1 race

Gallery: Martini's history in motorsport in pictures
F1

Gallery: Martini's history in motorsport in pictures

Racing life before Formula 1: Romain Grosjean
F1

Racing life before Formula 1: Romain Grosjean

Why F1 can't waste a lap in the post-coronavirus new era
F1

Why F1 can't waste a lap in the post-coronavirus new era

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.