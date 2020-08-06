Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

shares
comments
Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 4:57 PM

Daniil Kvyat's tyre failure that triggered his massive British Grand Prix crash last weekend was triggered by an overheating wheel rim, Pirelli has revealed.

The Russian was pitched into a spin when his right rear tyre appeared to let go at the high-speed Maggotts Corner on lap 12 of the race.

The AlphaTauri driver was unable to do anything to prevent his car smashing into the barriers on the outside of the Becketts complex. The incident brought out an early safety car.

While Kvyat did not believe a tyre failure had triggered the crash at the time, onboard footage of the incident that emerged later showed that his tyre had failed before he left the track.

Now Pirelli says its investigation has concluded that a problem with the wheel rim caused a tyre bead failure.

"A mechanical issue led to the inside of the wheel rim overheating, burning the bead of the tyre," said Pirelli in a short statement issued on social media.

"So the bead was no longer able to seal the tyre onto the rim. This caused the deflation, with the tyre itself playing no part in the cause."

Read Also:

Kvyat said he had blamed himself initially for what happened because, at the moment the tyre failed, he had been looking at his steering wheel readout.

"Looking back at it, there was nothing really [for me] to do [to avoid the crash], but I had the problem on my gearbox, and I was doing a lot of switch changes at that moment," he said.

"I was looking on the screen when the tyre gave up. And so I didn't really understand what happened.

"It was such a weird and confusing incident, and it never happened before in my career you know that the tyre would give up in such a high speed corner. So I didn't know.

"The first thing I thought was maybe there was some kind of kerb or grass I didn't know about, but of course looking back at it, there was absolutely nothing I could have done."

Kvyat's crash into unprotected barriers has prompted the FIA to install a new tyre wall at the corner in case there are repeat problems this weekend.

Related video

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations

Previous article

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniil Kvyat Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

Baja 1000: Series announces final entry list
Score Score / News

Baja 1000: Series announces final entry list

Pomona Qualifying Round 2 Order Pro Stock Truck
NHRA NHRA / News

Pomona Qualifying Round 2 Order Pro Stock Truck

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Latest news

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
21m

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
39m

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

1h
3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg "in talks" over full-time F1 role for 2021

2h
4
Score

Baja 1000: Series announces final entry list

5
NHRA

Pomona Qualifying Round 2 Order Pro Stock Truck

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
Formula 1

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations
Formula 1

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz
Formula 1

Grosjean move was "unacceptable", says Sainz

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Single-practice Imola plan "a bit stupid"

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone
Formula 1

Mercedes to race with Stirling Moss tribute at Silverstone

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.