Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Race in
04 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive

shares
comments
Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive
By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat says he’s been getting calls about work for 2021 and he will ultimately be able to choose what he does.

With Pierre Gasly already confirmed in the other seat, Kyvat’s place at the Faenza team is looking uncertain. F2 star Yuki Tsunoda is widely expected to be promoted, while Alex Albon is also potentially in the mix if he’s dropped by Red Bull Racing.

However, Kvyat says that he’s already heard from potential employers in other categories, and his manager Nicolas Todt is looking at options.

“People are calling me for sure quite a bit,” he said. “And for sure, there is a lot of interest from everything, from many places, but right now I know that I will be able to choose what I can do next year anyway.

“My deal was with AlphaTauri, Toro Rosso at the time, that I do 2019 and 2020. And that's it. And then we will see. However, after Abu Dhabi, regardless of anyone's decision, I'm deciding what I'm doing with my life, with my career.

“We'll see what it's gonna be, I still don't know. For sure there is interest from other people. I received calls, and it's good. It's always very nice to have interesting options. And it never hurts.

“So I'm definitely in touch with people, Nicolas is in touch with people. So it can become a very interesting thing in the future. So like I said, I'm open to many things, and I don't have any particular preferences at the moment. I am still focusing on these races here.”

Asked if he would accept a Red Bull/AlphaTauri reserve role, he said: “I don't know. I haven't thought about it yet. I haven't thought about these kind of things. So we'll see what will be on the table after the end of the year, first of all.

“And then you look at all the things and you pick what suits you the best, what you think you will be able to do the best job possible in a way.

“There is still nothing to think about yet, about these kinds of things. But of course, I'm not saying no to anything before it even comes.”

Read Also:

Kyvat admitted that one possibility is to take a year out and reflect, something that Sergio Perez has suggested he might do.

“I said that I have options. And one of the options is also just to have a proper holiday year, doing something else. Just enjoy other things, other things that I didn't do while I was in F1.

“I'm confident I can be competitive in anything. So whatever I drove usually, from day one,everyone was saying to me, ‘Wow, you're really competitive, even if it's a completely different thing to F1.’

“I had a full year off in 2018, and I barely drove anything. And then I came back to Abu Dhabi in the test, I did 160 laps and I was straight away very competitive also. So I'm also not too worried about that.”

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov

Related video

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Daniil Kvyat
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Opinion

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel

Bahrain F2: Mazepin leads Carlin duo in stop-start practice
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Bahrain F2: Mazepin leads Carlin duo in stop-start practice

Latest news

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

How a “bad call” left Stroll on wrong tyres in Bahrain qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How a “bad call” left Stroll on wrong tyres in Bahrain qualifying

Jos Verstappen's Portimao LMP3 sportscar test ‘just for fun’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Jos Verstappen's Portimao LMP3 sportscar test ‘just for fun’

Trending

1
Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari: Why there needs to be a Le Mans 1966 sequel

2
FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Mazepin leads Carlin duo in stop-start practice

Latest news

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive
Formula 1

Kvyat: "People are calling me quite a bit" for 2021 drive

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

How a “bad call” left Stroll on wrong tyres in Bahrain qualifying
Formula 1

How a “bad call” left Stroll on wrong tyres in Bahrain qualifying

Jos Verstappen's Portimao LMP3 sportscar test ‘just for fun’
Formula 1

Jos Verstappen's Portimao LMP3 sportscar test ‘just for fun’

Wolff: Engine convergence system "a humiliation" for manufacturers
Formula 1

Wolff: Engine convergence system "a humiliation" for manufacturers

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
13h

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.