Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Race in
04 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Stroll "surviving" on engine miles as P3 battle heats up

shares
comments
Stroll "surviving" on engine miles as P3 battle heats up
By:

Racing Point Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll admits that he is “surviving” on engine miles as his team heads into the crucial showdown for P3 in Abu Dhabi.

Racing Point is just 10 points ahead of McLaren and 22 clear of Renault with millions of dollars of prize fund money riding on the final classification of the three teams in the constructors' championship.

Racing Point made its task harder when it decided to give Sakhir GP winner Sergio Perez a new power unit for the last weekend of the season, committing to him to starting at the back.

However, the team has taken a gamble with Stroll and kept a high mileage engine in his car for this weekend.

Stroll is out of sync on engine usage after he lost the use of one in his heavy crash during the Emilia Romagna GP, obliging his third example of the season to do a lot of mileage in the remaining races.

He regained some miles when Friday was rained out at the Nurburgring and his car was absent from P3 due to illness.

Stroll qualified eighth in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the two Renaults but behind the McLarens, with Lando Norris starting fourth and Carlos Sainz sixth.

“I mean, we're surviving on engine miles this weekend,” the Canadian told Motorsport.com. 

“Checo's got a new engine. Because of the puncture in Mugello, we hit the engine quite hard.

“That one was toast, and because we lost that one we had to get a new one, so this one's gone for quite a long time.

“Because I actually I think missed a session for COVID, I think we've managed to kind of eke it out until the end of the year. I don't want to talk too soon.

“We had a couple of races where we weren't sure if it we were gonna change the engine or not and also we're really trying to drag it out to the end of the season.

“But it's a long race tomorrow, a lot can happen. We're in the fight with McLaren, and they're starting in a good position.”

Read Also:

Stroll admitted that his lap times could be compromised in the race.

“Maybe a tenth a lap or something. But it's racing, a lot can happen. We have a quick car, good strategy, good start, so a lot could happen tomorrow.”

Perez will start 19th as Haas driver Kevin Magnussen also has an engine penalty. Asked if he had nothing to lose from the back – having won last weekend after his first lap incident and pit stop dropped him down the order – the Mexican said that wasn’t the case.

“We have a lot of things to lose tomorrow,” he told Sky F1. “It still requires a very good race from our side, we have to make sure we get into the points, well into them, because the battle in the championship is very, very tight.

“So we have to make sure that we have a strong race tomorrow and make as much progress as we possibly can.”

Perez revealed that knowing he would start from the back, the team concentrated its efforts into giving him a good car for the race.

"We've put everything together for the race, we've focussed on every single bit for the race. We'll see what we are able to do, but a lot of things can happen tomorrow.”

Related video

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

Peter Daniels wins National championship
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Peter Daniels wins National championship

Indy 500: Pit Stop Challenge report
IndyCar IndyCar / News

Indy 500: Pit Stop Challenge report

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Wolff: It’s Hamilton’s call whether he’s fit enough to race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: It’s Hamilton’s call whether he’s fit enough to race

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing

Shooting at Australian drag racing event
Drag Drag / Breaking news

Shooting at Australian drag racing event

Latest news

Stroll "surviving" on engine miles as P3 battle heats up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll "surviving" on engine miles as P3 battle heats up

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

McLaren to sell stake in F1 team to US investors
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to sell stake in F1 team to US investors

Wolff: It’s Hamilton’s call whether he’s fit enough to race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: It’s Hamilton’s call whether he’s fit enough to race

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso says R25 runs showed what F1 is missing

15h
2
NASCAR

Peter Daniels wins National championship

3
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

McLaren unveils special livery for Alonso's F1 farewell

Latest news

Stroll "surviving" on engine miles as P3 battle heats up
Formula 1

Stroll "surviving" on engine miles as P3 battle heats up

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

McLaren to sell stake in F1 team to US investors
Formula 1

McLaren to sell stake in F1 team to US investors

Wolff: It’s Hamilton’s call whether he’s fit enough to race
Formula 1

Wolff: It’s Hamilton’s call whether he’s fit enough to race

Silverstone renames pit straight to honour Hamilton
Formula 1

Silverstone renames pit straight to honour Hamilton

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
16h

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
Dec 10, 2020

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.