Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

shares
comments
Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 6:48 PM

Lando Norris has explained how a misjudgement while altering settings on his steering wheel left the door open for Daniel Ricciardo to snatch fourth place in the British Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver had been looking to hold off his Renault rival and future teammate in the closing stages of last weekend’s Silverstone event. But with three laps to go, Ricciardo made a move down the inside at Stowe to grab fifth, which then became fourth when the other McLaren of Carlos Sainz hit late tyre trouble.

Norris has revealed how multiple factors came together at the moment to give Ricciardo the opportunity to pull off what he reckoned was a ‘basic’ pass.

“I was struggling with a couple of things, obviously tyres being one of them,” explained Norris. “But the move he did was probably one of the most basic moves you could actually do. There was no defence. For me it was a misjudgement from me trying to change some things on my steering wheel.

“Also my left mirror being completely smashed, so only kind of judging where he was off my right mirror. At that point on the straight he was directly behind. I couldn't see where he was. At the point I kind of looked down to change something and I looked back up and he was already alongside, so I was caught out.”

Read Also:

Norris said he and the team would reflect on what happened in those moments to ensure that rivals were not given such an easy time in the future.

“It was my mistake looking back on it,” added Norris. “It's something I need to and we as a team, we will try and improve on for next time, and not get caught out by this kind of thing: especially into the one overtaking opportunity really on the whole track.”

Speaking last weekend, Ricciardo admitted he had not expected to be able to pull off the move until near the end of the straight – when he suddenly got a speed boost from the DRS.

“I had quite a late run on DRS,” said the Australian. “The effect came fairly late on the straight and maybe he was clipping the battery. I caught him late and I didn’t feel at the start I was going to have it. Late on I got the run and I thought I’d dive to the inside and put my nose there. But by the time we braked I was pretty much there.

“It was a pretty straightforward one in the end. It was nice to get that one on him and give him a taste of next year! I am just kidding...well I am, but I’m not.”

Related video

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"

Previous article

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Drivers Lando Norris , Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
44m

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
42m

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
1h

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP too expensive for us, says Kawasaki

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez broke plate in his arm trying to open a window

Latest news

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
42m

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
44m

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"

44m
2
Formula 1

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee

2h
3
Formula 1

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

42m
4
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR announces procedure changes ahead of playoffs

1h

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate
Formula 1

Norris reveals how he was “caught out” by future teammate

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"
Formula 1

Verstappen slams Imola F1 practice plan as "a bit stupid"

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes F1 deal finalised despite “special circumstances”

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident
Formula 1

Pirelli explains cause behind Kvyat's British GP accident

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee
Formula 1

Leclerc hits out at racism accusations over not taking a knee

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.