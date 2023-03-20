Subscribe
Formula 1 / Las Vegas GP News

VISTA Las Vegas GP: The best way to experience the new F1 race

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas in 2023 and the VISTA Las Vegas package, in association with McLaren, is the best way to experience it.

Listen to this article

F1 is back in Sin City! After an absence of 41 years, grand prix cars will roar up and down the dazzling streets of Las Vegas.

VISTA Las Vegas in association with McLaren offers guests a chance to overlook the track from the rooftop of the Cromwell. This exclusive party will be attended by F1 legends and celebrities, as a more exclusive way to experience F1 in Vegas.

There will be live concerts, free flowing champagne and a curated grazing menu.

Book your place at this unmissable historic edition with VISTA Las Vegas here.

VISTA Las Vegas in association with McLaren

Once inside the VISTA Las Vegas party, you can expect open access to the various terraces at different levels. The rooftops boast unrivalled views of the track below, and giant screens mean you won’t miss any of the action.

DJ sets, live concerts and appearances from F1 legends will also make up the weekend schedule. You’ll be well fed and watered too, thanks to the signature cocktails, champagne and world food stations - all included in the package!

Las Vegas Grand Prix track map

Weekend schedule

KICK-OFF PARTY 

Practice - Thu 16 Nov 

SUNSET SESSIONS 

Qualifying - Fri 17 Nov 

RACE DAY PARTY 

Race - Sat 18 Nov 

5pm 

VISTA Opens with canapés and welcome drinks 

6:30pm 

F1 Practice Session 1 

8pm 

A selection of culinary options served 

10pm 

F1 Practice Session 2 

11pm 

Post race entertainment and gourmet dining options including sweet treats and cheese stations. 

5pm 

VISTA opens with canapés and welcome drinks 

6:30pm 

F1 Practice Session 3 

8pm 

A selection of culinary options served 

10pm 

F1 Qualifying 

11pm 

Post race entertainment and gourmet dining options including sweet treats and cheese stations. 

7pm 

VISTA Opens with canapés and welcome drinks 

8pm 

Pre-race entertainment 

9:30pm 

A selection of culinary options served 

10pm 

F1 Race Start 

11:30pm 

Post race entertainment and gourmet dining options including sweet treats 

*VISTA closes 90 minutes post track action

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Round 22, the penultimate race of the 2023 season, will be held on the glaring, glittering streets of the Vegas night. The Formula 1 season will undoubtedly be reaching its crescendo by this time, and the 2023 F1 champion may even be decided here.

This thrilling night race through the City That Never Sleeps will be the first Formula 1 Saturday race in 38 years! This historic event is truly a once in a lifetime experience.

There is a very limited supply of tickets to this exclusive rooftop weekend party, so make sure you get your tickets to VISTA Las Vegas while you still can!

