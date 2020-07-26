Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Latest F1 Calendar - All the confirmed and cancelled 2020 races so far

shares
comments
Latest F1 Calendar - All the confirmed and cancelled 2020 races so far
By:
Jul 26, 2020, 5:26 AM

The 2020 Formula 1 calendar has gone through a number of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s a look at the latest schedule.

The original 2020 calendar featured a record-breaking 22 races across five different continents, starting with the traditional season opener in Australia.. However, the outbreak of coronavirus forced the series to revamp its calendar, with some races dropping entirely and other new events being added for the first time.

The championship officially kicked off in July with back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, followed by a single event in Hungary.

Silverstone will now host two races in August, including Formula 1’s 70th anniversary celebration event. 

This would be followed by a visit to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and then the Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, both events taking place in August.

Italy will host three races, with the annual Monza race on September 6 to be followed by a new event at Mugello just one week later. Imola will host its first grand prix since 2006 on November 1. 

Between the Mugello and Imola races, F1 will head to Sochi (regular venue), Nurburgring (returning to F1) and Portimao (new to F1) between late September and October.

At the moment, only 13 F1 races are confirmed, all of them scheduled in Europe. However, F1 plans to end the season in the Middle East, with two races in Bahrain to be followed by the title decider in Abu Dhabi.

These additions would take the calendar to 16 races, enough to meet F1’s contractual requirements with TV broadcasters.

There’s also a possibility that more events could be added to expand the schedule, with both Vietnam and Malaysia considered to be prospective locations for an expanded Asian leg.

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 13 rounds only)

Date Venue
July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary
August 2 Silverstone, Britain
August 9 Silverstone, Britain
August 16 Barcelona, Spain
August 30 Spa, Belgium
September 6 Monza, Italy
September 13 Mugello, Italy
September 27 Sochi, Russia
October 11 Nurburgring, Germany
October 25 Portimao, Portugal
November 1 Imola, Italy

Cancelled races

F1 has been forced to cancel a number of events due to coronavirus. The most obvious cancellation was that of the Australian Grand Prix, which was called off just before the start of first practice on Friday.

The much-anticipated return of the Dutch GP at Zandvoort has been deferred to 2021, while the inaugural Vietnam GP has been postponed, although no new date has been announced so far.

Monaco will not host an F1 race for the first time since 1954.

All events in the Americas have also been cancelled, including the US GP, Brazilian GP, Mexican GP and the Canadian GP. 

All cancelled F1 races:

Venue Original date
Albert Park, Australia 15 March
Shanghai, China* 19 April
Zandvoort, Netherlands 3 May
Monte Carlo, Monaco 24 May
Baku, Azerbaijan 7 June
Montreal, Canada 14 June
Paul Ricard, France 28 June
Marina Bay, Singapore 20 September
Suzuka, Japan 11 October
Austin, USA 25 October
Mexico City, Mexico 1 November
Interlagos, Brazil 15 November
*not officially cancelled but unlikely to be held
 

1h

