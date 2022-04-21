Tickets Subscribe
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Alfa Romeo: "Good feeling" fighting F1 midfield instead of medical car Next / Sainz 'laughed' at rumours of friction over new Ferrari F1 deal
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Emilia Romagna GP: F1 technical images from Imola's pitlane

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

By:
Co-author:
Matt Somerfield
Emilia Romagna GP: F1 technical images from Imola's pitlane
Listen to this article
Mercedes W13 front detail

Mercedes W13 front detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes mechanics prepare the W13 for action, allowing us to see the front suspension upright and brake layout, while the underside of the chassis is also clearly visible.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 front detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A similar state of affairs over at Red Bull as the RB18 is prepared, albeit the brake assembly isn’t in place and we are treated to a better look at the suspension upright and the internal brake cooling pipework.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The AlphaTauri AT03 rear end, including the crash structure, gearbox carrier, rear suspension and brakes. Also note, the exhaust surround also has a gold reflective surface to prevent the high temperatures from causing fatigue.

AlphaTauri AT03 in the garage

AlphaTauri AT03 in the garage

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The AlphaTauri AT03 without its bodywork installed presents the internal details of the front brake assembly and the radiators and coolers housed within the sidepods and above the power unit.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 car

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 car

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The sidepod and engine cover bodywork for Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes W13 lies in wait to be fitted, which you’ll note has two cooling gill panels present.

Mercedes W13 side detail

Mercedes W13 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the two canards mounted on the side of the Mercedes W13’s chassis ahead of the sidepod inlet.

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of one of Alpine’s front wing specifications which has a Gurney flap attached to the trailing edge of the uppermost element.

Ferrari F1-75 front brake detail

Ferrari F1-75 front brake detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look inside the Ferrari F1-75’s brake duct assembly, which has pipework both top and bottom to the enclosure around the caliper.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Peeking into the Mercedes garage we get a great view of the M13E power unit, including the exhaust and the inlet plenum.

Mercedes W13 brake drum detail

Mercedes W13 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear brake assembly on the Mercedes W13 with a box section around the caliper and a shroud covering the disc to aid in temperature control.

Mercedes W13 front wing detail

Mercedes W13 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A closeup of the Mercedes W13’s endplate, note how the flapped section merges with it and how they’re outwardly angled in order to invoke more outwash. Note also how the camera pod is mounted on the uppermost front corner of the endplate to influence the airflow.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The front-end arrangement of the Mercedes W13 including the brake cylinders, steering assembly and some of the inboard suspension elements.

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A Red Bull mechanic works on the front corner of the RB18, which at this stage in the build we’re able to see some of the internal pipework, including the shroud that usually covers the disc.

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

On the other side of the car some of the equipment has yet to be fitted and so we’re able to see more of the upright’s design and the pipework that feeds cool air to various components.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear crash structure, gearbox carrier, rear wing pillar mounting and rear suspension from the Red Bull RB18 are all on show in this image. Note how incredibly detailed the shaping of the gearbox carriers is to improve its aerodynamic output.

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

An even closer look at the inboard suspension elements on the Red Bull RB18, while the rear brake assembly is clearly visible too.

Ferrari F1-75 brake drum detail

Ferrari F1-75 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A shot of the rear end of the Ferrari F1-75 as it is prepared for action with the brake assembly on show as the drum is not in position, whilst we’re also privy to a view of the cutout in the diffuser’s sidewall.

McLaren MCL36 detail

McLaren MCL36 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

As the McLaren MCL36 is prepared for action we’re treated to a view of the front brake assembly, brake cylinders and some of the inboard suspension elements.

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail

McLaren MCL36 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Similarly at the rear of the car we’re able to take in the details associated with the rear brakes, including the shroud around the disc and the pipework that feeds cool air to the caliper.

Alpine A522 detail

Alpine A522 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The Alpine A522’s steering wheel with the various buttons, rotaries and switches that control the various power unit and chassis functions.

Alpine A522 brake drum detail

Alpine A522 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine has repositioned the caliper at the front of the assembly this season and used teardrop-shaped ventilation. Also note the thick crescent-shaped stay mounted between the chassis and the bib.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

AlphaTauri has the caliper mounted at the bottom of the assembly with numerous channels feeding it with cool air. Meanwhile, they’ve also incorporated a shroud for the discs in order to help manage how the heat is rejected.

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

AlphaTauri AT03 brake drum detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear brake assembly on the AT03 also features the disc shroud to help manage temperatures.

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Peering into the Ferrari garage we’re able to see some of the power unit’s details and layout, including the exhaust primaries, inlet plenum and exhaust and wastegate tailpipes.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

For comparison, the power unit installed in the back of the Red Bull RB18, which has some of its cooling mounted above it.

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Ferrari F1-75 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

The gearbox carrier, rear suspension, brakes and crash structure from the Ferrari F1-75 being worked on, in an upright position.

Alfa Romeo: "Good feeling" fighting F1 midfield instead of medical car
Previous article

Alfa Romeo: "Good feeling" fighting F1 midfield instead of medical car
Next article

Sainz 'laughed' at rumours of friction over new Ferrari F1 deal

Sainz 'laughed' at rumours of friction over new Ferrari F1 deal
