Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / AlphaTauri: Italian GP F1 debut key to choosing de Vries Next / Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Latifi explains "funny" wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice

Nicholas Latifi laughed off turning onto the wrong part of the Suzuka Formula 1 track in Friday practice as a “funny” mistake, but said the radio delay skewed what happened.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Latifi explains "funny" wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice
Listen to this article

Outgoing Williams F1 driver Latifi is making his maiden appearance at Suzuka this weekend, but hit a bit of trouble during second practice when he turned too early for the final chicane.

Thus, Latifi turned onto the portion of track that is used for the west circuit layout of Suzuka, which turns right before the Casio Triangle and connects the track to Dunlop, cutting out the grand prix layout's main straight and essess.

Facing the Armco, Latifi quickly brought his car to a stop before spinning it around and rejoining the track. He told his team on the radio: "Not sure what happened there. The car, real strange, anyways, I'm OK."

 

Asked by Motorsport.com what happened in the incident, Latifi admitted it was his error, but said the delay in the broadcast of his radio message from when he actually said it made it look worse than it was.

"The radio was a bit delayed from what was shown on TV when I was saying it was a bit strange there," Latifi explained.

"It was totally my fault, but I was getting some calls from my engineer. We were supposed to do another lap, but then we got a last-minute call to box, so I was changing something on my steering wheel, I was looking down, and when I looked up, I saw the turn which is obviously not the right turn.

"Not having had the proper laps yet, I was still getting my bearings around the track. I turned, and then basically because it wasn't the right turn, which I didn't realise right away, it's a sharper turn, the car just kept understeering and kept going straight.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"I came on the radio right away and said 'ooh, what's going on there'. Then I realised OK, this is the wrong turn and a much slower turn, that's why! I think the fact the car didn't fully turn around, at some point it was spinning and then it just understeered straight.

"It was my mistake, just a funny one. The radio message is a bit skewed."

Latifi revealed he was teased by his trainer for the mistake, but laughed it off, saying: "No harm, no foul!"

Read Also:

Latifi qualified last at Suzuka on Saturday, but was just over two-tenths of a second off making it through to Q2 and was pleased with his progress from practice.

"I'm happy with the improvement I've done from FP3 to quali, because it's not an easy track to get up to speed quickly in the dry, especially not having been there with only two representative laps in FP3," he said.

"The pace of the car is tricky here, especially through the high-speed corners, but we are super fast in a straight line. So if we manage to get among some cars tomorrow, that could be interesting."

shares
comments

Related video

AlphaTauri: Italian GP F1 debut key to choosing de Vries
Previous article

AlphaTauri: Italian GP F1 debut key to choosing de Vries
Next article

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity Japanese GP
Formula 1

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Russell: Suzuka "exposed" Mercedes' F1 straight-line speed weakness Japanese GP
Formula 1

Russell: Suzuka "exposed" Mercedes' F1 straight-line speed weakness

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Williams More from
Williams
Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou clash Singapore GP
Formula 1

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou clash

Pain-free Albon "fit as I can be" for Singapore F1 return Singapore GP
Formula 1

Pain-free Albon "fit as I can be" for Singapore F1 return

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 9. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win

It required two overtimes, but A.J. Allmendinger’s winning streak on the Charlotte Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series remains intact.

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto wants clarity from the FIA over the reasons for delaying the 2021 budget cap results, but admits he feels “pessimistic.”

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback

Richie Stanaway is open to a full-time Supercars return after walking away from the category, and motorsport in general, almost three years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
18 h
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore Prime

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in Singapore

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.