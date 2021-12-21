Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war
Formula 1 News

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" after Abu Dhabi GP crash

By:

Nicholas Latifi says he was shocked by the "hate, abuse and threats of violence" he received after his crash in Formula 1's finale in Abu Dhabi.

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" after Abu Dhabi GP crash

The Williams driver crashed into the wall at Turn 14 with six laps remaining of the race at the Yas Marina circuit, resulting in a safety car that would help decide the championship.

Race director Michael Masi opted to resume the race with one lap remaining, during which Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton to win both the race and the title.

In an open letter he posted to social media on Tuesday, Latifi called out the unpleasant messages he received in the wake of the race but says they were "not really a surprise to me".

He also said he deleted Instagram and Twitter from his phone in the wake of the race in anticipation of receiving online abuse.

Latifi wrote: "I've purposely been staying away from social media to kind of let things settle down from the events of the last race.

"A lot has been made of the situation that came about after my retirement in Abu Dhabi. I've received thousands of messages to my social media accounts – publicly and via DMs. Most have been supportive, but there's been a lot of hate and abuse, too.

"I've been trying to figure out the best way to go about handling this. Do I ignore it and carry on? Or do I address it and tackle the bigger issue that is sadly a reality when you use social media?

"This isn't some scripted statement, but rather me speaking my mind in the hope that this maybe sparks another conversation about online bullying and the drastic consequences it can have on people.

"Using social media as a channel to attack somebody with messages of hate, abuse and threats of violence is shocking – and something I am calling out."

Latifi accepted that as a "sports person who competes on the world stage," he was expecting criticism, but said what shocked him was "the extreme tone of the hate, abuse, and even the death threats I received".

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Nicholas Latifi, Williams

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

He said those close to him had also received abuse online and said those sending such messages are "not true fans of the sport".

He added: "People will have their opinions, and that's fine. Having a thick skin is a huge part of being an athlete, especially when you are constantly in a position to be scrutinized. But many of the comments I received last week crossed the line into something far more extreme.

"It concerns me how somebody else might react if this same level of abuse was ever directed at them. No one should let the activities of a vocal minority dictate who they are.

"Events in the last week have made me see how important it is to work together to stop this kind of thing happening and to support those on the receiving end.

"I realize I'm unlikely to convince those who acted in this way towards me to change their ways – and they may even try to use this message against me – but it's right to call out this kind of behavior and not stay silent.

"To all the fans and people that did have my back during this whole situation, I want to say a huge thank you. I've seen and read a lot of your messages and they are much appreciated. It's nice to know I have so many people supporting me."

Latifi signed off by saying he hoped sharing his thoughts would "highlight the need for action" before adding: "Just be kind everyone!"

In a follow-up, Williams Racing added: "An important message from our driver @NicholasLatifi that we as a team wholeheartedly agree with."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war
Previous article

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war
Load comments
More from
Megan White
Santander returns to F1 in 2022 with Ferrari
Formula 1

Santander returns to F1 in 2022 with Ferrari

Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in 2021

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Prime
W Series

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Nicholas Latifi More from
Nicholas Latifi
Russell, Latifi avoid punishment after Mexico F1 probe Mexican GP
Formula 1

Russell, Latifi avoid punishment after Mexico F1 probe

Latifi will miss Russell as reference at Williams F1 in 2022
Formula 1

Latifi will miss Russell as reference at Williams F1 in 2022

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

Latest news

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" after Abu Dhabi GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" after Abu Dhabi GP crash

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

Sulayem to devote "as much as needed" to improve F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sulayem to devote "as much as needed" to improve F1

Santander returns to F1 in 2022 with Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Santander returns to F1 in 2022 with Ferrari

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Prime

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
29m
The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams Prime

The feisty defiance that characterised Sir Frank Williams

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. Maurice Hamilton knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s 1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Prime

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Prime

Ten moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Motorsport.com presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Prime

Why the FIA can't bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races.

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Prime

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale Prime

The call Masi should have made in F1's dramatic finale

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.