Subscribe
Previous / Albon: Headwind masked Williams problems in F1 Dutch GP qualifying Next / Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut

AlphaTauri rookie Liam Lawson admits he will have to “relearn everything” on his Formula 1 race debut if Sunday’s Dutch GP runs in dry conditions.

Adam Cooper
By:
Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04

The New Zealander was drafted into the Faenza-based team after Daniel Ricciardo was injured in a crash at Zandvoort on Friday.

The soaking wet FP3 session was his first F1 track outing of 2023 and his first experience of F1 intermediate tyres, and after a steady start he survived a spin that saw him tap the nose of the car on the barrier.

He then ended up bottom of the order in 20th in the wet Q1 session, and thus didn’t progress to the dry latter stages of qualifying. If it stays dry on Sunday, the race will see him log his first laps on slick tyres in the 2023 AlphaTauri.

Read Also:

"Obviously tomorrow it's looking potentially, if it's dry, I've got to relearn everything again, because I haven't driven in the dry,” he said. “So it's going to be a very tough race. I'm excited. At the same time, I know it's going to be challenging, and I know we've got a lot to get through. So I think we're just after a clean race.

“The first half is going to be extremely tough, especially if it is dry. I'm going to be learning everything for that first part. I haven't even done any long runs or anything like that. So I don't know how the tyre performs. It's going to be a big learning curve.

"By the end of the race, hopefully I'm in a much more comfortable position with the car. That would definitely be the target."

Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04, spins

Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04, spins as he gets to grips with his new car

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lawson admitted that things moved at a fast pace after Ricciardo injured his hand in Friday’s FP2 session. "It was all very quick,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about how the weekend had developed. “I was in the Red Bull garage watching the session. 

"And obviously, the crash, it was just a freak accident where it wasn't a big crash or anything like that, just the way the steering wheel flipped around. And it's never something you want to see. So firstly, I feel for Daniel.

"But I had the news that he had hurt his hands, so we went to the drivers' briefing as a sort of precaution. And then it was midway through the drivers' briefing, I got a message. I was very focused in on that second half of the drivers' briefing! Yeah, just a lot to take in, and realising that it was going be a huge amount of learning to do in the next sort of 24 hours."

Lawson already knew Zandvoort from last year’s F2 race, but his commitments in Japan meant that he wasn’t part of last week’s Red Bull and AlphaTauri preparations for Zandvoort in the Milton Keynes simulator, a task he performs for other venues.

"I was racing last weekend in Japan. So I flew straight here. Definitely would have loved to do more prep for this, especially the first couple of practice sessions, but obviously an opportunity like this is something that, for me, I waited my whole life for. So I take it with both hands and make the most out of it."

Lawson acknowledged that adapting to the F1 intermediate compound was the most difficult aspect of his first day in the car: "These conditions, getting the most out of the inter tyre – I haven't driven the inter before so that was probably the most challenging part about today."

“To be honest with how the first set of tyres was going [in Q1], I was actually feeling pretty comfortable. This morning was really tough. 

“But yeah, as I said, I think the first run, we weren't too far off. And still improving. And then just the second set it rained again, and I expected it to get a bit slower, but obviously it didn't. So just getting used to this inter tyre, and these conditions."

Asked if he expected to be in the car for next week’s Italian GP he said: "I have no idea at this stage. Nothing is confirmed. Right now, I'm driving tomorrow. And that's all I know."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Albon: Headwind masked Williams problems in F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" Dutch GP F1 qualifying
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain

Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain

F1 drivers back FIA safety car wet start change

F1 drivers back FIA safety car wet start change

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 drivers back FIA safety car wet start change F1 drivers back FIA safety car wet start change

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

More from
Liam Lawson
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement Who is Liam Lawson? Ricciardo F1 Dutch GP replacement

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

AlphaTauri More from
AlphaTauri
Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback

Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Latest news

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Indy IndyCar
Gateway

Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit Newgarden eliminated from IndyCar title race after St Louis exit

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Milwaukee

Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win Enfinger rallies to beat Hocevar for Milwaukee Truck win

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

Indy IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe