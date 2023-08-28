Lawson to be AlphaTauri F1 replacement until Ricciardo fit
Liam Lawson will return to drive for AlphaTauri Formula 1 team at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix as Daniel Ricciardo continues his recovery from a broken hand.
The Australian has been sidelined by injury three rounds into his F1 return after crashing in second practice at Zandvoort.
He locked the front wheels into the banked Turn 3 to shunt into the barrier. The steering wheel moved violently upon impact to result in a broken metacarpal in his left hand.
Ricciardo underwent surgery and “metal work” in Barcelona on Sunday and is believed to have been treated by renowned MotoGP doctor Doctor Xavier Mir.
On Monday, AlphaTauri confirmed that Lawson will deputise for Ricciardo “until he is fully fit.”
In a statement, the team said: “We are delighted that Daniel’s surgery went well and that he is now on the road to recovery.
“We hope to see him at the track again very soon, but until he is fully fit, we can confirm that Liam, who did a good job in difficult circumstances in Zandvoort, will continue to drive alongside Yuki, starting from our home race this weekend in Monza.”
Lawson made his F1 race debut on Sunday, having previously taken part in three FP1 sessions with Red Bull and AlphaTauri last season.
The Super Formula title challenger, who sits second in the standings, finished the Dutch GP in 13th, ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in 16th.
Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost told Motorsport.com on Sunday that Lawson would be sent to undergo simulator work this week ahead of the Monza round.
Ricciardo’s injury comes ahead of a congested run of races. The Italian GP takes place this weekend, with a week’s break before the Singapore and Japan double header.
Speaking after his operation, Ricciardo posted on Instagram: “Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that’s pretty cool.
“Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain’t a setback, just all part of the comeback.”
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he believed Ricciardo was aiming to return to racing in Singapore, but stressed “nature will take its course.”
He told Sky Sports: “That's the thing he was most frustrated about, talking with him last night.
“He's just taken a bunch of time off, just getting his mojo back, getting back into it and now he's on the bench again. That was, I think, his frustration.
“I think he felt that the car, they've started to make some progress and it's a shame for him.
“But I'm sure, at the back of his mind, he's probably got Singapore as a target.
“But then again, Singapore is probably one of the most tough circuits on the calendar. But nature will take its course.”
He added: “It's quite a clean break and then, of course, it's all about the recuperation and how long that takes.
“Any normal human being would probably be about 10 to 12 weeks, but we know that these guys aren't normal.
“So, it will all be about the recovery process - how long that will take, is it going to be three weeks, a month, is it six weeks? Nobody really knows.”
Lawson made his F1 race debut on Sunday, having previously taken part in three FP1 sessions with Red Bull and AlphaTauri last season.
The Super Formula title challenger, who sits second in the standings, finished the Dutch GP in 13th, ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in 16th.
Additional reporting by Matt Kew and Adam Cooper
Related video
Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice
Norris: McLaren F1 race pace still "nowhere near enough"
Latest news
Zarco "got a good feeling on the Honda" in brief 2019 LCR MotoGP stint
Zarco "got a good feeling on the Honda" in brief 2019 LCR MotoGP stint Zarco "got a good feeling on the Honda" in brief 2019 LCR MotoGP stint
Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage
Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage Verstappen finally gets replacement F1 trophy after Norris breakage
Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?
Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock? Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.