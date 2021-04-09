Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
246 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Remember when: F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: 2021 cars more difficult to manage on corner entry

By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc says Formula 1's 2021 cars are more difficult to manage on the entry to corners thanks to the new aero rules.

Leclerc: 2021 cars more difficult to manage on corner entry

As part of a push by the FIA to slow cars down for this year, a number of changes were made to the regulations to cut downforce.

A section of floor has been removed ahead of the rear wheels, plus new restrictions have been imposed on brake ducts and diffuser dimensions.

With downforce cut by up to 10%, the cars have been slowed – and Leclerc has noticed a change in approach even if the 2021 challengers do not require an all-new style.

"In terms of driving [style] there were no changes, but there is something different," he said in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com's Italian site. 

"You have to push a little less when entering corners, because the rear of the car is more difficult to manage due to the modified floor."

Leclerc is a driver who likes the rear end of his cars to be loose, as it allows him better rotation in the corners. It was believed to be a factor in why he struggled much less with last year's Ferrari than then teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Reflecting on what he learned last year about why he had the edge over Vettel in getting the most out of the SF1000, he said: "I think in the end it's really a question of feeling and driving style.

"I like a rear that moves so that I can use it to turn the car. Other drivers suffer from this aspect. The SF1000 had a rear that wasn't very stable, and that was never a problem for me, but I can't answer for Seb. It's just a characteristics that suits my driving style."

One other approach to driving that Leclerc has changed in his career is how he gauges the level of aggression against other drivers in battles.

After famously losing a win at the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix after banging wheels with Max Verstappen, Leclerc responded by vowing to race harder after then.

Thanks to a subsequent response by F1's stewards to let drivers race more, Leclerc says his approach remains the same today.

"I think it was good for our sport, and I said that straight away at the end of that race despite being disappointed with the result," he explained.

"I always thought that if they had allowed us to race with fewer constraints, we would have been able to offer more spectacular races.

"But we needed consistency from the stewards, as it happened then. From that moment on, we had the certainty of being able to push more in hand-to-hand combat without the fear of running into penalties, and I adapted well to this new situation."

shares
comments

Related video

Remember when: F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”

Previous article

Remember when: F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Stock Car Brasil

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR drivers react to qualifying: "We just got booed"

5
NASCAR Cup

Martinsville Speedway unveils garage area

Latest news
Leclerc: 2021 cars more difficult to manage on corner entry
Formula 1

Leclerc: 2021 cars more difficult to manage on corner entry

18m
Remember when: F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”
Formula 1

Remember when: F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”

25m
Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull

1h
Renewed Miami GP F1 bid faces crucial city council vote
Formula 1

Renewed Miami GP F1 bid faces crucial city council vote

1h
Could AlphaTauri be 2021 surprise after Bahrain ‘shocker’?
Formula 1

Could AlphaTauri be 2021 surprise after Bahrain ‘shocker’?

4h
Latest videos
Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reshuffles F1 technical team, Allison to become CTO

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo blasts "idiots" behind F1's social media strategy

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

More from
Charles Leclerc
Sainz thought qualifying "was over" after Q1 glitch Bahrain GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz thought qualifying "was over" after Q1 glitch

Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc surprised by Ferrari competitiveness in Bahrain practice

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari not expecting Sainz to be "fully integrated" by first race

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
5h
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil
Stock Car Brasil Stock Car Brasil / Breaking news

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR drivers react to qualifying: "We just got booed"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR drivers react to qualifying: "We just got booed"

Martinsville Speedway unveils garage area
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Martinsville Speedway unveils garage area

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Dale Earnhardt 2000 season statistics
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Dale Earnhardt 2000 season statistics

Wilson aiming for 2021 return to Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Wilson aiming for 2021 return to Indy 500

Latest news

Leclerc: 2021 cars more difficult to manage on corner entry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: 2021 cars more difficult to manage on corner entry

Remember when: F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Remember when: F1 was “like qualifying from start to finish”

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull

Renewed Miami GP F1 bid faces crucial city council vote
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renewed Miami GP F1 bid faces crucial city council vote

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.