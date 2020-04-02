Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc, Albon join F1 Esports field

shares
comments
Leclerc, Albon join F1 Esports field
By:
Apr 2, 2020, 9:24 AM

Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon are among a five-strong contingent of current Formula 1 stars that will race in this weekend's second F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix.

Leclerc and Albon will both be making their debuts in the official F1 Eseries, as will Williams driver George Russell.

Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi will return for a second appearance.

That group of current F1 drivers will be joined by Johnny Herbert, off the back of his 13th place in the Bahrain race, as well as England cricketing superstar Ben Stokes.

Supercars regular Andre Heimgartner will also be part of the field, with more drivers to be announced between now and Sunday's race.

While being held on what would have been the Vietnamese Grand Prix weekend, the second virtual race will take place on the Albert Park layout, as the Hanoi circuit doesn't feature on the 2019 version of the official F1 game.

The broadcast of the race will kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday.

Next article
Sainz and Norris to take voluntary pay cuts

Previous article

Sainz and Norris to take voluntary pay cuts

Next article

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
71 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 2 Apr
Fri 12 Jun
FP2
Thu 2 Apr
Fri 12 Jun
FP3
Thu 2 Apr
Sat 13 Jun
QU
Thu 2 Apr
Sat 13 Jun
Race
Thu 2 Apr
Sun 14 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

4
Gaming

Verstappen and Norris survive late drama to win iRacing Spa 24H

5
Gaming

NBCSN to televise IndyCar Esports race from Barber

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1 02:01
Formula 1
3h

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1 02:32
Formula 1
3h

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Mercedes in F1 02:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Mercedes in F1

Grand Prix Greats - The story of Haas 03:09
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - The story of Haas

Latest news

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed
eSpt

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

Leclerc, Albon join F1 Esports field
F1

Leclerc, Albon join F1 Esports field

Sainz and Norris to take voluntary pay cuts
F1

Sainz and Norris to take voluntary pay cuts

Vettel: Happiness more important than money in next F1 deal
F1

Vettel: Happiness more important than money in next F1 deal

How the 1986 Australian GP played out in the pitlane
F1

How the 1986 Australian GP played out in the pitlane

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.