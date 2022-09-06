Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Video

Leclerc and Sainz take on unique driving challenge at the Shell Beach House

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are effective team-mates, but their teamwork is put to the test in this driving challenge.

Listen to this article

How will they work together when one is in control of the steering and gears and the other takes charge of the brakes and throttle?

