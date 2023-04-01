Subscribe
Previous / Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying Next / F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Leclerc blames own F1 driving, Sainz miscommunication for poor qualifying

Charles Leclerc says his own poor driving and "miscommunication" with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz are to blame for his disappointing qualifying for Formula 1's 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Leclerc blames own F1 driving, Sainz miscommunication for poor qualifying
Listen to this article

The dominant winner in Melbourne last season, Leclerc will line up for the race in seventh after lapping 0.637s off the pace of polesitter Max Verstappen, while Sainz will start from fifth.

While Ferrari has opted against introducing upgraded aero parts for this weekend, unlike Mercedes and Red Bull, Leclerc still shouldered responsibility for the lacklustre result, saying he "wasn't driving well" before being held up behind Sainz.

Leclerc said: "Q1 and Q2, clearly, I wasn't on it. I wasn't driving well. I wasn't putting everything together, so that was my fault.

"Q3, I managed to fare a bit better. In the car, I was quite confident I could put everything together.

"Unfortunately, I don't know what happened in the second run of Q3, whether it was a miscommunication with Carlos or whatever.

"But I found myself behind him for the whole first sector, which wasn't great. We'll speak at the debrief about that to try and improve those situations."

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On a session interrupted by a red flag for Sergio Perez skating into the gravel while the threat of rain forced a rushed run plan in Q3, Leclerc added: "It was quite tricky, but to be honest, I feel like we are quite competitive. But I just didn't put everything together also in the first run of Q3.

"So, it's a bit my fault because when you arrive to Q3 you need to put everything together in whatever laps you do.

"We could have optimised it by having better communication. But I also didn't do a great job today."

Leclerc did report that Ferrari was in no worse shape than how it turned out in Saudi Arabia, which means keeping pace with Mercedes and Aston Martin in the race should be feasible.

He said the troubled qualifying was instead a one-off, after losing 0.2-0.3s that might have put him third or fourth but for driver error, meaning there was no need for Ferrari to "panic".

Leclerc continued: "I'm not particularly happy about the way I drove.

"I wouldn't panic in a way of today. I think two, three tenths. I just needed to drive better.

"The car wasn't that bad. The feeling was actually quite good. Part of the changes we've done this weekend was to make the race pace better."

Read Also:

Sainz, who rued a poor preparation lap when he was caught in traffic and allowed his tyres to cool too much, reinforced that the team had placed the emphasis on Sunday.

He said: "I'm reasonably comfortable. I think we've done some good progress with my feeling with the car.

"We've changed quite a lot, the set-up up and down from yesterday, trying to improve it mainly for the race."

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff cautions against Mercedes "exuberance" after strong F1 qualifying

F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Formula 1
Australian GP

Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand

Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand Bagnaia “very angry” at Argentina MotoGP crash he didn't understand

O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win

O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win

Indy IndyCar
Texas

O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win O’Ward, Palou excited by Texas race despite missing win

Bezzecchi felt “desperate” when he saw MotoGP Argentina GP would be wet

Bezzecchi felt “desperate” when he saw MotoGP Argentina GP would be wet

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Bezzecchi felt “desperate” when he saw MotoGP Argentina GP would be wet Bezzecchi felt “desperate” when he saw MotoGP Argentina GP would be wet

Quartararo unhappy Nakagami wasn’t punished for ‘destroying’ his Argentina MotoGP race

Quartararo unhappy Nakagami wasn’t punished for ‘destroying’ his Argentina MotoGP race

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Quartararo unhappy Nakagami wasn’t punished for ‘destroying’ his Argentina MotoGP race Quartararo unhappy Nakagami wasn’t punished for ‘destroying’ his Argentina MotoGP race

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.