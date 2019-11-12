Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

shares
comments
Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine
By:
Nov 12, 2019, 12:14 PM

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc will take a new engine and thus receive a grid penalty for the penultimate round of the season in Brazil, the team has confirmed.

Leclerc had suffered an oil leak during third practice at the preceding United States Grand Prix, which forced him to revert to an older specification of the engine for the rest of the weekend.

This left him “slightly down” on power en route to a distant fourth place in the race.

Ferrari theoretically had the option of fixing and re-fitting Leclerc’s oil leak-stricken power unit, but in the lead-up to the Brazilian Grand Prix, team principal Mattia Binotto confirmed the “damaged” Leclerc engine that had suffered the leak would be replaced by a new power unit.

This indicates Leclerc will incur a minimum 10-place grid penalty in Interlagos for an ICE change, as it will mark the first time he’s used a replacement ICE this season that was not within his allocation of three for the campaign.

Read Also:

Should Ferrari fit a new MGU-H or turbo as well, it would mean at least a further 10-place penalty, and would automatically resign Leclerc to a back-of-the-grid start.

“Charles will get a new power unit, as his was damaged on Saturday in Austin, which meant he had to use a previously used and less powerful version for the rest of the weekend,” Binotto explained.

“Fitting a new PU means taking a grid penalty in Sao Paulo, but we should be back to our normal performance level and show some fighting spirit to finish the season on a high note.

“That will be important in order to confirm we are making progress with our car and to take some of that momentum into the winter work. I know that our drivers and the whole team are fully focused on that.”

Ferrari had endured a bruising US GP, with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas having snapped its pole streak before its weekend fell apart in the race – with Leclerc lacking pace in the car and Sebastian Vettel suffering a mechanical failure.

Its indifferent Austin performance coincided with an FIA fuel-flow clarification that some of its rivals suggested had hit Ferrari hard, although the team itself strenuously denied this.

Ferrari has not confirmed whether the new unit fitted to Leclerc’s car will be the same spec as the one he had begun the Austin weekend with, or a further evolution that will serve as a 2020 prototype – the debut of which had been reported as a possibility for Interlagos.

Next article
Red Bull keeps Albon for 2020, Toro Rosso drivers stay

Previous article

Red Bull keeps Albon for 2020, Toro Rosso drivers stay

Next article

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

2
Formula 1

Steiner: "Unbelievable" MGU-K glitch cost us podium shot

3
WRC

Tanak exit could trigger Toyota bid for Ogier

4
WRC

Citroen boss explains reasons behind WRC exit

5
World of Outlaws

Knoxville Nationals - Recaps from the past (1993-1994)

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.