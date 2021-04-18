Tickets Subscribe
Previous / No further action on Bottas-Russell 'racing incident' Next / Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart

By:

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has explained why he did not pass Max Verstappen during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix winner's brief off at the race's safety car restart.

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart

Verstappen was leading the pack around for a rolling start following the race's suspension after the massive accident that eliminated Valtteri Bottas and George Russell, but lost control of his Red Bull at the first Rivazza turn just before he was due to resume racing speed.

The Red Bull speared left over the kerbs on the corner's inside, but critically appeared to keep at least some part of one his right side wheels on the track throughout the incident – his right front being back on the track when his right rear briefly came off.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he had considered passing Verstappen or simply choose to back off, Leclerc replied "I did both" before explaining he was right not to try passing because of Verstappen just barely being still on the road ahead.

Read Also:

If he had gone by and an investigation could prove that Verstappen had not fully left the track, Leclerc would have left himself open to a penalty for overtaking under the safety – as Sergio Perez did after he slid off at Piratella earlier in the race and "upon re-joining the track, he then passed the two cars that had proceeded on the track past the point of his incident, which he was not entitled to do", per the Imola event stewards.

"I considered it," Leclerc continued, "at one point, but I at the same time backed off. I think looking back at it, it was the right choice because I think he always had one wheel on the track.

"And so, I backed off and because he didn't completely spin, obviously, as we've seen. So, I thought about it but it was too late and he was already back in front."

Verstappen described his "moment in the restart" as "a big one", before joking that "there was some secret tyre warming going on!"

Read Also:

McLaren's Lando Norris, who was following the pair and overtook Leclerc when he lost ground to Verstappen when the leader finally took the pack back to racing speed just before the finish line a few second after the Rivazza incident, disagreed with Leclerc's decision.

"I had a great view of it – it's quite funny," he said. "I think Charles could've gone past, in my opinion.

"At that stage, Max was out of control and going left and Charles can't just hit the brakes and slow down and stop, at some point he has to go past Max because he was facing the barrier for a lot of the corner.

"I dunno – we have to maybe ask the guys in charge what the exact ruling is. But going off track, then it's all four wheels off track and the example of yesterday [were Norris lost his best Q3 time for fractionally running too wide at Piratella].

"But at the same time, Max was going very slow so it's like Leclerc could've driven past him at that point. I'm not sure. If I was in P2 I think I would've gone for it, because you have a chance of winning then. So, it's a risk [that's] worth it."

No further action on Bottas-Russell 'racing incident'

Previous article

No further action on Bottas-Russell 'racing incident'

Next article

Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth

Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Author Alex Kalinauckas

