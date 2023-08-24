Leclerc explains why there's been no F1 contract talks with Ferrari yet

Leclerc originally committed his future to Ferrari with a five-year deal in 2019. False stories then emerged over the summer break suggesting he had inked a new £150 million package as part of an initial two-year extension with the option for a further three seasons together.

But the Monegasque has rubbished those claims joking that he 'wishes' he had agreed such a lucrative deal. Instead, there has been "no discussion whatever" with Ferrari's top brass.

Leclerc added that he is content with both his and Ferrari's plans for their futures and the two parties will prioritise refining the 2023 car before talks begin in earnest at the end of the year.

He clarified: "I wish I did this [rumoured Ferrari] deal because it looks like a good deal!

"But there are no new deals and no discussion whatsoever. But at one point, we'll definitely have those discussions.

"I think my intentions are clear. And then on the team side, I don't know, but I'm not too worried either.

"But it's not a priority for now. For now, we just want to try and work as much as possible on the car to get back to where we were last year, which was to fight for wins.

"Then we'll see. But at the end of the season, for sure, we'll have those discussions."

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc says he does not feel rushed to agree new paperwork as the final 18 months of his deal run down since there are no concerns about Ferrari approaching another driver or him being lured by a rival team.

"Honestly, I don't even have any deadlines," explained Leclerc. "I'm not that rushed.

"I still have a year and a half, which seems little in a way because I've had a contract for five years. So now we are getting closer to the end. But it's still plenty of time.

"I'm not concerned. If I was worried, I probably would have started the discussion early. But I'm not too worried. It'll be all fine.

"We haven't started the discussion, but I'm happy to do it at the end of the year."

Asked if it was a mutual decision with Ferrari to wait until the end of the season to begin talks, Leclerc replied: "Well, basically, we don't speak to each other about this.

"Neither I do, and neither they do. So basically, it's both of us have decided that way and I think it's the right way. As I said, there's no rush."