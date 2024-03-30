All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Australian GP

Leclerc: "Such a fast" Sainz as Ferrari F1 team-mate pushes me to be better

Charles Leclerc says Carlos Sainz's speed drives him to be better, following his Ferrari team-mate's dominant Formula 1 victory at the Australian Grand Prix.

Ben Vinel
Podium: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Podium: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

Ferrari

Having sat out the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to undergo appendicitis surgery, Sainz had a successful return to racing in Melbourne, taking the win with little competition after race leader Max Verstappen was forced to retire due to a brake issue.

Leclerc followed the Spaniard home in second place after qualifying only fifth, two tenths and a half slower than the lead SF-24.

The Monegasque managed to undercut McLaren's Lando Norris for second place but failed to mount a real challenge to Sainz thereafter, subsequently explaining that he "didn't manage the tyres well" in his second stint – the first on hard tyres.

In the 10 laps preceding his second pitstop, Leclerc lost 6.4 seconds to Sainz, whose rubber was seven laps fresher.

Therefore, when asked if there was anything more he could have done to steal the win from his team-mate, Leclerc candidly replied: "Just being better. I think in qualifying yesterday, I haven't been good enough.

"In the second stint today, on the first hard stint, I had quite a bit of graining on the front left after the [virtual] safety car. The last stint was really good, but it wasn't enough. So Carlos has just been better this weekend.

"But it’s been that in the last three years, where we basically will arrive at one race and Carlos will be better and then I'll push and then I'll be better at the next race and then we'll improve like that. And that's very exciting as a driver to have such a fast team-mate."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sainz is a free agent on the 2025 Formula 1 driver market, with Ferrari having signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to partner Leclerc from then on.

Hamilton's seat at Mercedes and Sergio Perez's drive at Red Bull will be of interest to the Ferrari man.

While the three-time grand prix winner is not always considered a top driver by the media, Leclerc had a different view when asked why he is underrated: "I think everybody knows Carlos' worth in the paddock. He's one of the highest-rated drivers in the paddock.

Read Also:

"He's been extremely strong every time he was in a Formula 1 car. And he has showed it multiple times. So I don't think he's underrated for that.

"I think everybody knows Carlos' worth. And that's why I've said many times that I'm not too worried about his future, because I'm sure that many, many team principals are… He doesn't say it, but for sure they are speaking with him! And I'm sure he will have many opportunities and he'll just have to make the best choice for his career."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Sauber: "Important" to apologise to Bottas for F1 pitstop issues

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Ben Vinel
Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test

Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vettel still unsure about 2024 Le Mans debut after Porsche test
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Australian GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Australian GP
Ilott keeps Arrow McLaren drive for $1m IndyCar race

Ilott keeps Arrow McLaren drive for $1m IndyCar race

IndyCar
Thermal
Ilott keeps Arrow McLaren drive for $1m IndyCar race

Latest news

Da Costa: No penalty for Rowland's Formula E Tokyo defence "sucks"

Da Costa: No penalty for Rowland's Formula E Tokyo defence "sucks"

FE Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Da Costa: No penalty for Rowland's Formula E Tokyo defence "sucks"
Evans: Costly WRC Safari Rally punctures a “mystery”

Evans: Costly WRC Safari Rally punctures a “mystery”

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Evans: Costly WRC Safari Rally punctures a “mystery”
Di Giannantonio sure "bright days will come" after slow 2024 MotoGP start

Di Giannantonio sure "bright days will come" after slow 2024 MotoGP start

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Di Giannantonio sure "bright days will come" after slow 2024 MotoGP start
Leclerc: "Such a fast" Sainz as Ferrari F1 team-mate pushes me to be better

Leclerc: "Such a fast" Sainz as Ferrari F1 team-mate pushes me to be better

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Leclerc: "Such a fast" Sainz as Ferrari F1 team-mate pushes me to be better

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA