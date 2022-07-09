Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Vettel summoned by stewards over behaviour in F1 drivers' meeting Next / Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Leclerc: Ferrari can't afford repeat of Sainz intra-team F1 battle

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari can't afford to repeat its intra-team sprint race battle with teammate Carlos Sainz if it is to beat Max Verstappen in Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Verstappen charged to victory in the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday after opening an early gap over the pursuing Leclerc and Sainz.

The Dutchman had been given extra breathing space to control his pace at the front after Leclerc and Sainz compromised their pace with an intense fight for second place in the early laps.

After a close battle between the pair at Turn 4 resulted in Sainz losing ground and the DRS, Leclerc was able to run in clear air in his pursuit of Verstappen.

But with Verstappen nearly three seconds up the road at that point, there was little hope of the Monegasque driver being able to overhaul his championship rival.

With tiny margins making a difference between the evenly-matched Red Bull and Ferrari, Leclerc was clear that losing time fighting Sainz and allowing Verstappen to escape could not happen again.

"I think tomorrow is going to be a long race, and tyre management will be quite a bit more important compared to today," he said. "So probably tomorrow we cannot afford to do what we did today."

But despite his clear irritation at losing time in the fight with Verstappen, Leclerc did not think that the time lost battling Sainz cost him the victory.

"Whether this was enough to get the win? I don't think so, because Max was also managing the tyres once he had the gap," he said.

"So we'll never know what will have happened. But yeah, the work today. It's the way it is."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz played down the fight between himself and his teammate, suggesting that ultimately they were contesting very little.

"I think today there was very little to gain or to lose by the fighting," he said.

"We're talking about one point more one point less, because the sprint, there's not many points going on. And also Max looked very in control the whole race up front. So it's not like we lost out basically."

Read Also:

Both drivers were clear that a decision about battling or not was down to team principal Mattia Binotto.

Asked about the needs for clear battle lines, Leclerc said: "Yeah, I don't know for the rules of engagement. Obviously we are we are not the one to decide. It will be more Mattia."

Sainz added: "Mattia will decide and the team, but it's not like we lost a lot and it didn't look like Max was panicking too much upfront with the pace.

"But yeah, we need to make sure we stay closer at the beginning of the stint and we are closer at the end of the stint. I think this is what we need to try and do tomorrow."

shares
comments
Vettel summoned by stewards over behaviour in F1 drivers' meeting
Previous article

Vettel summoned by stewards over behaviour in F1 drivers' meeting
Next article

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”

Schumacher: Hamilton fight in Austria F1 sprint “shouldn’t have happened”
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns Austrian GP
Formula 1

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime
Formula 1

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following Ferrari F1 disaster Austrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following Ferrari F1 disaster

Leclerc: Stricter racing rules for F1 would be "disaster" Austrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Stricter racing rules for F1 would be "disaster"

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone Austrian GP
Formula 1

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine British GP Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA did not follow right procedure with F1 technical directive

Latest news

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
5 h
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
10 h
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.