Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 engine issue caused Brazilian GP formation lap crash

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc says an engine issue caused his dramatic crash on the formation lap of the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix as the car’s rear wheels locked.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Leclerc was due to line up second on the grid behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, but the Monegasque spun off at Turn 6 (Ferradura) on the formation lap and continued into the barriers.

This had been preceded by a small puff of smoke from the rear of his SF-23 before the back axle appeared to lock and snapped the car into its spin. From then on, the driver was a passenger.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Leclerc reckoned an engine issue had triggered the spin as he also faced a subsequent hydraulic failure that ripped the steering wheel out of his hands.

He explained: “When I lost the steering wheel, I went straight basically because I had no hydraulics anymore.

“I don’t think it’s a hydraulic problem. I mean, I know what it is. I cannot go too much into detail.

“Then there was an engine thing that made me lock the rear wheels and then obviously I spun and hit the wall. I couldn’t do anything.”

Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz suffered a hydraulics failure during FP1 in the previous Mexico City round, but Leclerc reckoned he had seen enough to suspect his issue was “completely different”.

After Sainz blamed a poor getaway on a clutch, Leclerc said: “I was happy with my car, we are changing the settings in between cars from weekend to weekend.

“I think he was unhappy with what they’ve done on their side of the garage but I’m on my side it was all good.”

Leclerc was initially able to drive out of the barrier but had sustained front wing damage. He then parked down an escape road to confirm his retirement.

The Sao Paulo race was quickly red flagged after a sizeable Turn 1 shunt that wiped out Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon.

Williams racer Albon had moved to the outside of Nico Hulkenberg off the line but the Haas clipped his rear tyre to send him spinning into Magnussen.

This ripped a tyre off the rim, which in turn clonked the rear wing of Daniel Ricciardo, as Magnussen spun into the back of Oscar Piastri.

Both Australians were able to take the race restart from the pitlane, a lap down, as the 25-minute stoppage for barrier repairs allowed the teams to complete repairs.

shares
comments
Previous article F1 Brazilian GP red-flagged after big Albon, Magnussen crash
Next article F1 Brazilian GP: Verstappen takes controlled win ahead of Norris, Alonso
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025 F1 and Pirelli to work on all-new tyre concept for 2025

Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium

Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium Aston Martin: Alonso used "unconventional" F1 lines to beat Perez to podium

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions

Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions Leclerc nearly abandoned Q3 F1 lap due to unprecedented Brazil conditions

Vasseur: Hard tyre stint ruined Leclerc’s Mexico F1 race

Vasseur: Hard tyre stint ruined Leclerc’s Mexico F1 race

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Vasseur: Hard tyre stint ruined Leclerc’s Mexico F1 race Vasseur: Hard tyre stint ruined Leclerc’s Mexico F1 race

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint Ferrari F1 drivers having to lift and coast at "every corner" in Brazil sprint

Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification

Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification Ferrari plays it “safe” with F1 car plank in Brazil after US GP disqualification

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

WEC WEC
Bahrain

Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss Jota not disappointed by Bahrain WEC podium near-miss

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement" Ford's Rushbrook: Sweeping NASCAR titles "makes a statement"

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push The obstacles that make hydrogen unattractive for F1’s sustainability push

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe