Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview Next / Red Bull handed $7m fine, aero testing reduction for cost cap breach
Formula 1 News

Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains

Charles Leclerc reckons Ferrari is “getting there” with its bid to improve strategy and find performance gains to fight back against 2022 Formula 1 rival Red Bull.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains
Listen to this article

The Scuderia flew out of the blocks to win two of the opening three races this season as it sought to end a title drought dating back to its 2008 constructors’ championship triumph.

But the combination of strategic disasters (notably at Silverstone and Budapest) plus its early unreliability has contributed greatly to its drivers’ and teams’ championship challenge collapsing.

Red Bull, in turn, collected its first constructors’ crown since 2013 with three rounds to spare thanks to Max Verstappen’s victory last weekend in the United States Grand Prix.

With its title designs slipping, Ferrari has turned its attention to preparing for 2023 by using the final races of this year to better execute its pitstops procedures and strategy calls.

While Leclerc reckoned the F1-75 still could not fully match the major gains in pace Red Bull could find between qualifying and the race, the Monegasque said Ferrari was “getting there”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Erik Junius

Speaking in the press conference ahead of the Mexican GP this weekend, Leclerc addressed the chances of ending a winless run stretching back to the French round in late July.

He said: “It is difficult to know for now.

“I still believe that Red Bull will be the team to beat on Sunday.

“They always seem to find something from the Saturday to the Sunday that we didn't quite find yet, but we are getting there.”

When asked by Motorsport.com to clarify the areas where Ferrari felt most confident it was catching up to Red Bull, Leclerc put the focus on race execution rather than outright pace.

However, he reckoned that any of the attention given to extracting more speed would pay off soon enough given the team’s ability to improve rapidly, in his own view.

He continued: “I was mostly speaking about the Sunday execution, not the performance in itself. But as I've been mentioning, since a few races, we are working a lot on the strategy, on the communication side of it also.

“This I feel like we are doing steps in the right direction. But of course, there is still the gap of performance on the Sunday to the Red Bull that we still need to find and improve.

“On that, we are working. We haven't found yet the solution. But we are working well.

“Once we are focusing on one thing, we normally improve very quickly on it. So, I'm confident that the results will come soon.”

Leclerc enters the weekend second in the drivers’ standings, only two points ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview
Previous article

2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview
Next article

Red Bull handed $7m fine, aero testing reduction for cost cap breach

Red Bull handed $7m fine, aero testing reduction for cost cap breach
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Mexican GP: Sainz tops disrupted first F1 practice from Leclerc Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Sainz tops disrupted first F1 practice from Leclerc

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix United States GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
F1 drivers to discuss Suzuka crane incident with FIA in Austin United States GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers to discuss Suzuka crane incident with FIA in Austin

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime
Formula 1

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages Singapore GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull
Formula 1

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP F1 collision penalty Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Sainz: FIA “a bit easy” on Russell with US GP F1 collision penalty

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Latest news

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast Supercars: Van Gisbergen seals 2022 title with victory

Shane van Gisbergen sealed the 2022 Supercars title in fitting style with a dominant race win on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

FIA set to reduce use of black-and-orange flag warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA set to reduce use of black-and-orange flag warnings

FIA officials are likely to reduce the use of the black-and-orange flag warning following controversy over its use in several incidents during Formula 1’s 2022 season, Motorsport.com has learned.

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari unhappy with “very limited” impact of FIA F1 penalty against Red Bull

Ferrari says it is “not happy” with the FIA’s penalty against Red Bull for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap, believing its true impact is “very limited.”

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri seals title, Sasahara wins race

Tomoki Nojiri clinched the 2022 Super Formula title with a race to spare after finishing second to Mugen teammate Ukyo Sasahara in the penultimate race of the season at Suzuka.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
15 h
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.