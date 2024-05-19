All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

Leclerc: Ferrari power strategy cost shot at better F1 Imola GP result

Ferrari's power strategy in qualifying for the Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix cost the team a better result in the race, according to Charles Leclerc.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, waves from the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Italian squad had impressed in Friday practice but, in its preparations for qualifying, the team appeared to lack pace at the start of the lap relative to the cars ahead of it in the battle for pole position.

GPS traces show that his Ferrari was between 3-4kph slower on the straights compared to the two McLarens, and even more in arrears compared to polesitter Max Verstappen - thanks to the tow the Red Bull driver picked up from Nico Hulkenberg.

Leclerc felt that Ferrari's ultimate grid positions, which became third and fourth when Oscar Piastri was given a three-place grid drop for impeding Kevin Magnussen in FP1, cost a shot at anything more than third.

"Looking back at yesterday, reanalysing qualifying. I think we basically lost everything at the launch [of the lap] for some reason," he said.

"We had a slightly different power strategy compared to McLaren and Red Bull, and we lost everything on the run down to Turn 2 - Max, on top of that, had the slipstream.

"This is something we'll have to look into because, especially on a track like this, track position is absolutely everything.

Watch: F1 2024 Emilia Romagna GP Review - Too Late for McLaren's Charge on Red Bull

"When you only have a tenth in between Red Bull, McLaren, and ourselves, we need to do everything perfect and the third place today cost us maybe a better result in the race."

Explaining his first impressions of Ferrari's comprehensive suite of upgrades for the Imola race, Leclerc contended that it was difficult to judge them given the demands of the Imola circuit.

But he was confident that the team had attained its objectives with the new bodywork, floor, and wings that it had installed for its home race.

"I think first of all, it's not the best track to judge upgrades, mostly because kerb-riding is such a thing here that if you have a good car on kerbs, then that could hide a bit more what is the real order," the Monegasque said.

"The good thing is that everything we expected from those upgrades, we had it in terms of data. It did exactly what it was supposed to do, which is always a good thing."

Read Also:

The Italian squad had impressed in Friday practice but, in its preparations for qualifying, the team appeared to lack pace at the start of the lap relative to the cars ahead of it in the battle for pole position.

GPS traces show that his Ferrari was between 3-4kph slower on the straights compared to the two McLarens, and even more in arrears compared to polesitter Max Verstappen - thanks to the tow the Red Bull driver picked up from Nico Hulkenberg.

Leclerc felt that Ferrari's ultimate grid positions, which became third and fourth when Oscar Piastri was given a three-place grid drop for impeding Kevin Magnussen in FP1, cost a shot at anything more than third.

"Looking back at yesterday, reanalysing qualifying. I think we basically lost everything at the launch [of the lap] for some reason," he said.

"We had a slightly different power strategy compared to McLaren and Red Bull, and we lost everything on the run down to Turn 2 - Max, on top of that, had the slipstream.

"This is something we'll have to look into because, especially on a track like this, track position is absolutely everything.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"When you only have a tenth in between Red Bull, McLaren, and ourselves, we need to do everything perfect and the third place today cost us maybe a better result in the race."

Explaining his first impressions of Ferrari's comprehensive suite of upgrades for the Imola race, Leclerc contended that it was difficult to judge them given the demands of the Imola circuit.

But he was confident that the team had attained its objectives with the new bodywork, floor, and wings that it had installed for its home race.

"I think first of all, it's not the best track to judge upgrades, mostly because kerb-riding is such a thing here that if you have a good car on kerbs, then that could hide a bit more what is the real order," the Monegasque said.

"The good thing is that everything we expected from those upgrades, we had it in terms of data. It did exactly what it was supposed to do, which is always a good thing."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Verstappen "almost ended in the grandstands" amid Imola F1 hard tyre struggles
Next article Why Norris fell away and then "spiralled" back at Verstappen

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix

What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix
How Verstappen plans to fit Nurburgring 24 sim race into Imola F1 weekend

How Verstappen plans to fit Nurburgring 24 sim race into Imola F1 weekend

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Verstappen plans to fit Nurburgring 24 sim race into Imola F1 weekend
Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

Formula 1
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami

Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami

Formula 1
Miami GP
Leclerc convinced Ferrari is closer to Red Bull on F1 race pace in Miami
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz: Ferrari F1 upgrade expectations "completely out of reality"

Sainz: Ferrari F1 upgrade expectations "completely out of reality"

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Sainz: Ferrari F1 upgrade expectations "completely out of reality"
Mercedes parting ways with F1 aero chief, but will get Ferrari signings early

Mercedes parting ways with F1 aero chief, but will get Ferrari signings early

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Mercedes parting ways with F1 aero chief, but will get Ferrari signings early
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Latest news

Kyle Busch to run Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race with RCR

Kyle Busch to run Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race with RCR

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Charlotte
Kyle Busch to run Charlotte NASCAR Xfinity race with RCR
Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Newgarden paces intense post-qualifying practice at 226.238mph
McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury

McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury

FE Formula E
Shanghai E-Prix
McLaren's Bird returns to Formula E action in Shanghai after injury
Kyle Larson "thought for sure" he would win All-Star Race

Kyle Larson "thought for sure" he would win All-Star Race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kyle Larson "thought for sure" he would win All-Star Race

Prime

Discover prime content
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Imola Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The steering wheel switches that helped Norris fight Verstappen in late Imola F1 contest
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory

How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Hill's steel lifted Williams post-Imola 1994 and carved out F1 glory
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA