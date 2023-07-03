Subscribe
Previous / The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph Next / Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium

Charles Leclerc thinks his Ferrari Formula 1 car still has a high-speed weakness that could be exposed in Silverstone after finishing second with his upgraded car in Austria.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Ferrari brought another incremental upgrade to the Red Bull Ring with a revised floor and front wing.

The update was designed not only to add aerodynamic load but also make the SF23 more benign and increase its operating window after struggling for tyre wear and race pace inconsistency on high-downforce circuits like Barcelona.

Initially the upgrade seemed to work as planned as Leclerc, who had qualified half a tenth off polesitter Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz showed improved race pace in Sunday's warmer conditions.

While Verstappen and Red Bull were still unmatched, Ferrari was easily the second-best team of the day as Mercedes and Aston Martin both struggled to keep up their recent form.

But second-place finisher Leclerc still remains cautious ahead of the British Grand Prix at high-downforce Silverstone, which could be the true test of whether or not Ferrari has turned a corner.

"This is the target, if not doing better," Leclerc said when asked if Ferrari now has to confirm its progress next weekend.

"So yes, it is a very different track in Silverstone. And it's going to be very interesting to see where we are there, because I feel like maybe the weakness of the car now is still a little bit, the high-speed corners.

"And in Silverstone, there are lots of high-speed. So, it will be good to see if this new package helps."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Sainz was less pleased after the race as Ferrari double stacked him and Leclerc under the first round of virtual safety car pitstops rather than splitting the strategies, suggesting that Maranello's strategy improvements are still a work in progress.

But despite his frustration at finishing off the podium in fourth, which became sixth after further post-race track limits penalties, Sainz agreed that Ferrari's race pace looked much more solid.

"Yeah, I was very quick today, especially with the medium tyres," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if his car's performance was a silver lining.

"I felt like we had a lot of pace. It's just a shame we couldn't use it fully, but is what it is. I think a double podium today was possible, especially with the pace I had.

"I'm just frustrated. It's been a few races that I have a lot of race pace in the car. I wish I could maximise it a bit more."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics

Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics

Formula 1

Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics Norris: Rain visibility now one of the biggest safety topics

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Ferrari "still has a lot of work to do" to catch Red Bull

Leclerc: Ferrari "still has a lot of work to do" to catch Red Bull

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc: Ferrari "still has a lot of work to do" to catch Red Bull Leclerc: Ferrari "still has a lot of work to do" to catch Red Bull

Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions

Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions Leclerc "struggling like crazy" in F1's mixed conditions

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result

Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result Sainz "struggling to see the positives" from Austrian GP result

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP Why Ferrari has glimmers of hope to be racing Red Bull in the Austrian GP

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision Button "was enjoying" Chicago NASCAR race until pit entry collision

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race NASCAR explains decision to shorten Chicago Cup race

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago Street Course

Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win Van Gisbergen compared to NASCAR greats after debut win

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe