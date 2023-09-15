Subscribe
Previous / AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP Next / F1 live: Singapore GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 News

Leclerc: Ferrari's fresh insight of SF-23 weakness a boost for 2024 F1 car revamp

Charles Leclerc says the exposing of Ferrari’s weaknesses in recent races is a big help in ensuring its “very different” Formula 1 design for 2024 is a success.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Although Ferrari enjoyed its most competitive weekend of the year so far in Italy a fortnight ago, the performance also served to highlight some core deficits in the performance of the SF-23.

In particular, testing it conducted at Monza, confirming the outcome of experiments it did in the previous race at Zandvoort, helped deliver more answers about why Ferrari loses out when more downforce is added to the car.

Leclerc thinks that the understanding Ferrari took away from Monza was important as it continues to focus on a major change of car design for next season.

"We learned plenty during Monza, especially about our weaknesses," he said in Singapore. "And it confirmed that we were stronger on low downforce tracks, which obviously for here means it's going to be a bit more of a difficult weekend for us.

"After Monza, we understood more things which are good for this year, even though it will be a small step in the right direction, but mostly it's for designing next year's car which is positive."

Ferrari is set to make some extensive changes for its 2024 challenger, with Leclerc saying that such a different direction is now well justified knowing what happened at Monza.

"The 2024 project is very different to the car we have this year," he explained. "With everything we've learned also, it reaffirms that it's a good choice that we've done for next year.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

"The more we learn, the better it is for doing the last few details for next year's car. So it's super important.

"It's really good to understand that also before the end of the season because we've still got quite a few races. So we can maybe push a bit more in that direction."

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz reckons that Ferrari's understanding of its car deficit in high-downforce trim is now much more advanced thanks to the critical work in did ahead of the Dutch GP.

Read Also:

"We did actually learn some very interesting stuff about how our car performs in that sort of track, what our high downforce wings are doing and why in some other cases they don't work as well as we like," he said.

"That's why we're changing a lot the package race-to-race. Hopefully for this weekend, we found a better solution than in Zandvoort, and it can give us a bit more performance.

"But honestly, I think it's a much bigger thing than just the rear wing. It's more a car characteristic thing."

shares
comments

Related video

AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP

F1 live: Singapore GP practice as it happened
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice

Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice

Mercedes: Massa F1 case could set precedent amid Abu Dhabi 2021 questions

Mercedes: Massa F1 case could set precedent amid Abu Dhabi 2021 questions

Formula 1

Mercedes: Massa F1 case could set precedent amid Abu Dhabi 2021 questions Mercedes: Massa F1 case could set precedent amid Abu Dhabi 2021 questions

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Latest news

Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win

Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Bristol

Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win Dale Jr. says "my uniform was burning up" while battling for win

With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric

With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Bristol

With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric With fresh tires, Allgaier snatches Bristol Xfinity win from Hemric

Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top

Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top

SUPC Supercars
Sandown

Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top Sandown Supercars: Feeney closes out practice on top

Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers

Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers

IMSA IMSA
Indianapolis

Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers Indy Road Course traffic could be trickiest of season for IMSA drivers

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe