Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
162 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc runs 2020 F1 Ferrari on Maranello streets

shares
comments
Leclerc runs 2020 F1 Ferrari on Maranello streets
Jun 18, 2020, 8:37 AM

Ferrari became the second Formula 1 team to run its 2020 car since the COVID-19 crisis hit when Charles Leclerc drove the SF1000 on the streets of Maranello early this morning.

The team had used up both of its on-track promotional days, so the run gave Leclerc an unusual opportunity to put a few low-speed kilometres on the car ahead of the return to racing in Austria next month.

It was the first time in the modern era that a current F1 car has been driven around Ferrari's home town, and the team says it was to mark the approaching start of the season after the COVID-19 crisis.

The route started at the Officina Classiche, and thus Leclerc emerged through the historic front gate of the original factory, where the racing team used to be based.

He then drove past the current team base and the museum, before returning to the Fiorano test track. However, he did not run any laps.

It was the first time that the car had run for 100 days, since the end of winter testing in Barcelona.

"I don't normally like getting up early, but this morning there was a great reason to do so," said Leclerc. "Maybe it woke a few people up, but it was great to drive through the streets of Maranello in the SF1000.

"It was exciting to get back in the car today, particularly on such a special route. Being back in the cockpit felt like coming home again.

"It seemed like a fun way of saying we are ready to get back on track. Now I can't wait to drive the SF1000 in Austria."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Photo by: Ferrari

Next article
Steiner: F1 could have ditched reverse grids if they failed

Previous article

Steiner: F1 could have ditched reverse grids if they failed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari

Trending

1
Sprint

Lincoln Speedway 2000-06-17

2
NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi, Richard Petty comments on Coo Coo Marlin

3
Esports

Wehrlein has "no issues" with last-race FE title defeat

4
Formula 1

Haas unveils new livery with first 2019 car reveal

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos 02:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit 01:01
Formula 1

Onboard Lap - Bahrain's 'Oval' Outer Circuit

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit? 02:53
Formula 1

Could F1 Race On The 'Oval' Bahrain Circuit?

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner 21:17
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Guenther Steiner

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes 05:20
Formula 1

Le Grand Rendez-Vous: Behind the scenes

Latest news

Leclerc runs 2020 F1 Ferrari on Maranello streets
Formula 1

Leclerc runs 2020 F1 Ferrari on Maranello streets

Steiner: F1 could have ditched reverse grids if they failed
Formula 1

Steiner: F1 could have ditched reverse grids if they failed

McLaren open to sale of F1 team shares to raise finance
Formula 1

McLaren open to sale of F1 team shares to raise finance

Why F1 teams have thrown their R&D plans "out of the window"
Formula 1

Why F1 teams have thrown their R&D plans "out of the window"

Podcast: Are the new F1 game driver ratings accurate?
Formula 1

Podcast: Are the new F1 game driver ratings accurate?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.