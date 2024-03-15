All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

Leclerc: "A matter of time" before Ferrari puts Red Bull under pressure in F1

Charles Leclerc believes it's "a matter of time" before Ferrari can start putting Red Bull under pressure in Formula 1.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc opened his 2024 account with a first podium in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, one week on from team-mate Carlos Sainz also grabbing third in Bahrain.
For Leclerc, who started from second behind polesitter and eventual winner Max Verstappen in both races, 2024 has gotten off to a much more auspicious start than last year, when he retired from the season opener and Ferrari's race pace issues prevented it from mounting a challenge to Red Bull.
While Leclerc's 18-second deficit to Verstappen in Jeddah could still be seen as disheartening, the Monegasque says Ferrari's progress compared to last season is a sign that it can start putting some pressure on Red Bull if it continues that trajectory.
"It's been a positive race. I think we are doing small steps in the right direction," Leclerc said. "If I look back the last six, seven months, we are the team that has improved the most and we are slowly closing the gap.
"The gap is still quite big, but if we keep working like that, I'm sure it's a matter of time before we put the Red Bull under a bit more pressure."
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But Leclerc played down making significant inroads in the short term, with Ferrari bringing a similar package to next week's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
"I don't think we'll have many things new in Melbourne, so without new things in Melbourne, I think we are doing a good job by maximising our package at the moment," Leclerc cautioned.
"So, that's where we are. We'll probably have to wait and see whenever we have new parts to the car, what kind of step we do forward. And hopefully that will bring us closer to Red Bull."
When talking to Sky Sports F1 later on about where those gains can come from, he said: "Three or four tenths is a lot in the world of motorsport.
"However, when you look at every part of the car, if you are gaining 0.010s per part then you are straight away gaining that.
"In the last few months, we are the team that has improved the most because we have been working extremely well and we just have to keep doing that, it's very clear which areas we have to work on.
"I'm sure that our moment will come. I don't know what Red Bull has in the pocket in terms of upgrades but that will define when exactly we'll be able to match them."
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hulkenberg will "return the favour" to Magnussen for Jeddah F1 help
Next article Mercedes planning Melbourne "experiments" with W15 F1 car

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade

McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade

Formula 1
McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade
Steiner: 'I stayed at Haas F1 team too long'

Steiner: 'I stayed at Haas F1 team too long'

Formula 1
Steiner: 'I stayed at Haas F1 team too long' Steiner: 'I stayed at Haas F1 team too long'
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

What's behind Marini's disastrous Honda MotoGP debut in Qatar

What's behind Marini's disastrous Honda MotoGP debut in Qatar

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
What's behind Marini's disastrous Honda MotoGP debut in Qatar What's behind Marini's disastrous Honda MotoGP debut in Qatar
Neuville clarifies WRC future amid anger over FIA technical reforms

Neuville clarifies WRC future amid anger over FIA technical reforms

WRC WRC
Neuville clarifies WRC future amid anger over FIA technical reforms Neuville clarifies WRC future amid anger over FIA technical reforms
Connor Zilisch adds Truck races to his 2024 NASCAR schedule

Connor Zilisch adds Truck races to his 2024 NASCAR schedule

NSTR NASCAR Truck
COTA
Connor Zilisch adds Truck races to his 2024 NASCAR schedule Connor Zilisch adds Truck races to his 2024 NASCAR schedule
McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade

McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade McLaren targets "race six or seven" for first major 2024 F1 upgrade

Prime

Discover prime content
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading The Beckham clues as to where Verstappen and Red Bull are heading
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call How Bearman's F1 debut will help Mercedes on its Hamilton replacement call
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike? Was Magnussen's role as Hulkenberg's helper in Saudi Arabian GP unsportsmanlike?
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By GP Racing
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA