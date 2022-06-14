Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Latifi: Baku F1 grid offence punishment didn’t fit crime Next / Ferrari: New F1 rear wing cuts speed deficit to Red Bull
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Leclerc: Not easy handling "third disappointment in a row" in Baku

Charles Leclerc admitted it was “not easy” to accept a “third disappointment in a row” after his Baku DNF cost him more ground in the Formula 1 title race.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc: Not easy handling "third disappointment in a row" in Baku
Listen to this article

Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and was leading the race after an early pit stop under the virtual safety car, before a power unit issue caused him to slow on-track.

Leclerc limped back to the pits and retired from the race, marking his second retirement in the last three races after a turbo and MGU-H failure sidelined him in Spain, again while leading.

The drivers' championship battle between Leclerc and Red Bull rival Max Verstappen has swung by 80 points in the last five races. Verstappen now leads Leclerc by 34 points, while Sergio Perez now sits second in the standings, 21 points off his Red Bull teammate.

The DNF meant Leclerc has failed to convert any of his last four pole positions into a race win, with his second place in Miami being the only podium in that spell. As well as suffering two retirements, Leclerc finished fourth in Monaco after struggling with strategy and blue flags.

Speaking after the race in Baku, Leclerc said it was "just as hard" to accept the retirement, and that it felt like a third DNF in a row given the Monaco result.

"It's a third disappointment in a row, and it's not easy," Leclerc conceded. "But yeah, overall, I'm confident that mentally I will be as strong as I was five races ago, when I was leading the championship, at the next race, and the motivation is still there.

"But we need to get on top of those things. And obviously, reliability is something that we need to look into after the last three races.

"As a team, we need to maybe do a step on that."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, limps back to the pit trailing smoke

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, limps back to the pit trailing smoke

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if he feared for his title chances at the rate he was losing ground to Verstappen, Leclerc replied: "I believe we can win the championship still, but we need to be on top of those things." He also stated that the issues had not impacted his faith or confidence in the team.

Leclerc's retirement compounded Ferrari's misery on a difficult day in Baku after teammate Carlos Sainz was sidelined by a hydraulic failure earlier in the race.

The double DNF, combined with a maximum score for Red Bull, means Ferrari now sits 80 points adrift at the top of the constructors' standings.

"After the last few races, I think we've shown that we've lost too many points there and we need to look into this," Leclerc said.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Latifi: Baku F1 grid offence punishment didn’t fit crime
Previous article

Latifi: Baku F1 grid offence punishment didn’t fit crime
Next article

Ferrari: New F1 rear wing cuts speed deficit to Red Bull

Ferrari: New F1 rear wing cuts speed deficit to Red Bull
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles

South Africa in contention for 2023 F1 calendar slot
Formula 1

South Africa in contention for 2023 F1 calendar slot

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035, adds F2 & F3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035, adds F2 & F3

Red Bull has "no doubts" Ferrari will hit back after Baku F1 double DNF
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull has "no doubts" Ferrari will hit back after Baku F1 double DNF

Steiner: Schumacher must find right balance of F1 performance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Schumacher must find right balance of F1 performance

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
11 h
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.