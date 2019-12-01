Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Race in
03 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Leclerc to take "quite a bit of risk" to outscore Verstappen

shares
comments
Leclerc to take "quite a bit of risk" to outscore Verstappen
By:
Dec 1, 2019, 9:17 AM

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc intends to "take quite a bit of risk" at the start of the season finale in Abu Dhabi in order to beat Max Verstappen to third place in the standings.

Leclerc will line up third, one place behind Verstappen, on the grid on Sunday, and currently trails the Dutchman by 11 points in the standings.

He will need to finish in the top four and have Verstappen drop 12 points or more relative to him, as the Red Bull driver has three wins to Leclerc's two and will stay ahead in the standings in any scenario in which they finish level on points.

“I will take quite a bit of risk at the start,” Leclerc pledged. “I need to take some risk, I need to finish in front of Max for the championship.

“I will definitely give everything in the first few laps, I don’t have much to lose tomorrow.

“We are fighting Max for third in the championship, we are starting more or less side by side, so it should be an exciting race tomorrow.”

Qualifying mishap "a big shame"

As he looked to start his final flying lap in the last segment of Abu Dhabi qualifying, Leclerc crossed the line just after the chequered flag signalled the end of the session, the Monegasque having had to wait behind teammate Sebastian Vettel and the McLaren of Carlos Sainz.

He said that while he understood the circumstances he ultimately found himself in, Ferrari needed to assess what happened because it was “not like Seb was slowing down unnecessarily”, suggesting there had been a miscalculation.

“I have no idea [what happened], said Leclerc. “But it’s life, sometimes it happens. I don’t know if the situation was unlucky or we could have done anything better.

“We’ll analyse it and try to understand for it to not happen again.”

Leclerc added: “We are the only one not able to complete a lap, which is a big shame.

“Everyone slowed down in the last sector and we were in a situation where we couldn’t do much apart from starting the lap two tenths off Seb, which would have had the same result, I wouldn’t have improved.”

It has become common to see drivers holding back at the end of laps to ensure they have a gap to the car ahead.

Vettel, who will line up fourth, was also compromised by Sainz ahead and though he made it across the line in time he failed to improve on his final run.

“I had to limit the gap to the car in front, around four seconds which is probably even too close,” said Vettel.

“Tyres were cold anyway and I lost it already into the first corner. I lost the shot there. There were too many cars queueing.”

Leclerc said he did not want “to create a huge mess” by overtaking Vettel to save his own lap.

“I stayed behind, but I knew it would be tight,” said Leclerc. "I had the five-second margin call at the beginning of the lap [at the exit of Turn 3] and we were going way slower than the margin.

“I knew what time was left, I didn’t want to pass Seb because that would not be fair, but we need to analyse because these things cannot happen.”

Next article
Hamilton grateful for 'first Ferrari compliment in 13 years'

Previous article

Hamilton grateful for 'first Ferrari compliment in 13 years'

Next article

Renault pays tribute to "instrumental" Hulkenberg

Renault pays tribute to "instrumental" Hulkenberg
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Scuderia Ferrari
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Race Starts in
03 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
Formula 1

Yes, a green flag was waving, but know the whole story

4
Formula 1

Leclerc to take "quite a bit of risk" to outscore Verstappen

29m
5
Formula 1

Hamilton says pole position drought felt longer

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

Latest news

Renault pays tribute to "instrumental" Hulkenberg
F1

Renault pays tribute to "instrumental" Hulkenberg

Leclerc to take "quite a bit of risk" to outscore Verstappen
F1

Leclerc to take "quite a bit of risk" to outscore Verstappen

Hamilton grateful for 'first Ferrari compliment in 13 years'
F1

Hamilton grateful for 'first Ferrari compliment in 13 years'

Former AMG boss Piedade dies aged 75
F1

Former AMG boss Piedade dies aged 75

Gallery: F1 2019’s pole position winners
F1

Gallery: F1 2019’s pole position winners

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.