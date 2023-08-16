Subscribe
Previous / Zandvoort: The "problem" which created the steep bends Next / The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
Formula 1 News

Leclerc: Sainz F1 tension talk is "blown out of proportion"

Charles Leclerc says suggestions of simmering tension between himself and Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate Carlos Sainz have been “blown out of proportion.”

Jonathan Noble
By:

The pair have not always seen eye-to-eye this season, and there have been a number of times when radio messages have highlighted disagreements about their approach.

In Australia, Leclerc was unhappy that he did not get the tow that he had been expecting to get from Sainz in qualifying.

At the Austrian GP, Sainz came on the radio early in the race to ask Ferrari to move Leclerc aside, but his request was denied.

Then at the British GP, both drivers made pointed remarks about each other in qualifying after a tussle for track position.

Leclerc said "Nice Carlos, nice, good overtake in the last corner..." after Sainz passed him on track at Silverstone, despite the Monegasque driver having priority in the session.

Sainz then said: "It's a bit unfair what you're asking me to do there. Sacrifice my tyre temperature. But anyway, whatever. Also, I am P4, he is P3, I am more at risk."

These moments have fuelled theories that Leclerc and Sainz have a much more intense rivalry than the team admits.

But Leclerc has rubbished that suggestion, as he says that people are misunderstanding the situation if they think there is internal trouble at Ferrari.

"I am quite active on social media, so I see what's been said all around," Leclerc said in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

"It's blown out of proportion, I think, with Carlos. We have a great relationship.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Ferrari

"Outside the car, we know how to work together, and we get on really well together because we share lots of interests.

"At the same time, there's a lot of competitiveness in between us two. But we are in Formula 1, and I love the sport because there's competitiveness. I think it's great to have that."

Leclerc thinks that people should not read too much into radio messages, as they were often made in the heat of competition when the adrenaline is running high.

He added: "Sometimes there's a bit of discussion over the radio on some situations.

"But it is just because we are competitive, and we both want to do the absolute best result possible. These are things that are normal.

"I think it also comes with being a Ferrari driver and being under the spotlight, probably more often than others. But that's fine.

"In the end, within the team, we know that we have a good relationship and we are working towards the same goals."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Zandvoort: The "problem" which created the steep bends

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret

Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret

Formula 1

Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret Red Bull surprised F1 rivals took so long to understand its DRS secret

Why Red Bull thinks its dominant RB19 F1 car is just "average good"

Why Red Bull thinks its dominant RB19 F1 car is just "average good"

Formula 1

Why Red Bull thinks its dominant RB19 F1 car is just "average good" Why Red Bull thinks its dominant RB19 F1 car is just "average good"

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Latest news

Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic

Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic

DTM DTM

Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic Why 2023’s most unpredictable series is a refreshing tonic

Steiner impressed by Hulkenberg's speed in readapting to full-time F1 drive

Steiner impressed by Hulkenberg's speed in readapting to full-time F1 drive

F1 Formula 1

Steiner impressed by Hulkenberg's speed in readapting to full-time F1 drive Steiner impressed by Hulkenberg's speed in readapting to full-time F1 drive

Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

F1 Formula 1

Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress Norris admits "relief" at seeing McLaren F1 progress

Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"

Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"

F1 Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other" Krack: Aston Martin F1 and Alonso "don't need to manage each other"

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe