Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc a mix of Raikkonen and Schumacher - Alfa

shares
comments
Leclerc a mix of Raikkonen and Schumacher - Alfa
By:
Jun 8, 2020, 9:22 AM

Charles Leclerc's ex-Formula 1 team manager says the Ferrari driver has a mix of characteristics from world champions Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen.

Leclerc made his F1 debut with Sauber in 2018 before being promoted into a race seat with Ferrari after just one year.

The Monegasque youngster starred through last year, winning two races and finishing fourth in the drivers' standings ahead of four-time world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc was rewarded with a new long-term contract at Ferrari, keeping him at the team until the end of 2024.

Long-serving Sauber team manager Beat Zehnder worked with Leclerc through the 2018 season, and immediately felt aware he was dealing with a special talent.

"It was a very good season, it was a very interesting season working again with a young kid," Zehnder told Motorsport.com in an interview for a series celebrating 50 years of Sauber in motorsport.

"We've done this before, but for the first time in a long time, we had a newcomer, a very special driver with a very special attitude.

"I've never seen a driver like Charles before, and it was again very rewarding for all the work we had, for all the difficult times we had, to work with a kid again.

"I've always said that for me, from his speed, he's Kimi Raikkonen, and from his working attitude, he's probably Michael [Schumacher].

"Give him a good car, and he's going to be world champion, definitely."

Read Also:

Zehnder has been part of Sauber's motorsport programme since 1987, working with Schumacher in the early part of his career when he raced sports cars before making his F1 debut.

Zehnder and Raikkonen first met in 2000 when the young Finn was preparing for his rookie F1 season with Sauber in 2001, before linking back up in 2019 upon Raikkonen's return to Hinwil, with the team now known as Alfa Romeo Racing.

Leclerc's potential was also recognised by experienced Sauber teammate Marcus Ericsson, who was not surprised to see the 22-year-old fare so well against Vettel at Ferrari.

"I could tell straightaway that this guy is special, this is a special talent," Ericsson told Motorsport.com.

"When I saw him joining Ferrari and going up against Vettel, I knew he was going to be super-competitive - but maybe not that he was going to be as good as he was, only in his first year with Ferrari.

"I could tell that he is a very, very special driver and talent. He's definitely helped me to show what kind of driver I am.

"I think especially when he went on and the way he drove last year with Ferrari, [that] has also helped me I think in a way."

Related video

Next article
Downsizing could make Mercedes race elsewhere to keep F1 staff

Previous article

Downsizing could make Mercedes race elsewhere to keep F1 staff

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace says "I'm good" after scary post-race incident

2
NASCAR Cup

Harvick honors Dale Earnhardt with his third win at Atlanta

3
IndyCar

2020 IndyCar Season Preview – Can Rossi become king at last?

4
Formula 1

Downsizing could make Mercedes race elsewhere to keep F1 staff

1h
5
Formula 1

High-altitude scare for Vettel after Singapore

Latest videos

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber 02:47
Formula 1

Robert Kubica’s finest hour with BMW Sauber

F1's Banned Whacky Wings 07:36
Formula 1

F1's Banned Whacky Wings

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco 03:27
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win 03:15
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari F1 win

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

Latest news

Leclerc a mix of Raikkonen and Schumacher - Alfa
F1

Leclerc a mix of Raikkonen and Schumacher - Alfa

Downsizing could make Mercedes race elsewhere to keep F1 staff
F1

Downsizing could make Mercedes race elsewhere to keep F1 staff

Wolff says Hamilton right to take a stand against racism
F1

Wolff says Hamilton right to take a stand against racism

Pirelli confident 2019 F1 tyres can last two more years
F1

Pirelli confident 2019 F1 tyres can last two more years

What was behind F1's new exhaust limit
F1

What was behind F1's new exhaust limit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.