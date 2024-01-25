Leclerc signs Ferrari F1 contract extension

Ferrari stopped short of disclosing the exact length of the deal, but it is expected the Monegasque will remain with the team into the 2026 regulations shift.

"I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come," Leclerc said.

"To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Ste Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars.

"This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years.

"However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race. My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy."

A long-time protege of Ferrari, Leclerc joined the Maranello outfit for the 2019 season after plying his trade with Alfa Romeo during his rookie year.

The 26-year-old took his first two wins for the Prancing Horse that season in Belgium and Italy and has since added three more wins to his tally, as Ferrari struggled to compete with first Mercedes and now Red Bull.

His five wins are backed up by 23 pole positions, an indication of his raw speed amid Ferrari's recent issues to stay competitive across an entire race distance.

"Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the Prancing Horse emblem on his race suit," said team boss Fred Vasseur.

"His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration.

"We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race.

"We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals."

Leclerc's current Ferrari deal was set to expire at the end of the upcoming 2024 season, prompting speculation over his future with the team.

